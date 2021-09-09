Desi Mother Surprises Kid With Phone On Birthday, Video Leaves Internet Teary-eyed

Mothers are the only selfless creatures known to humankind. What distinguishes a mother from the rest of the world is her infinite generosity and tenacity to protect her own at any cost. Mothers are irreplaceable for their willingness to make her child happy. A wholesome video shared online recently is proof of the same. The undated clip, after being posted on Twitter, is widely circulated across social networking platforms.

The video shows a scene of a family celebrating a boy’s birthday at home. The special child is seen wearing a birthday cap as everyone around wishes him. The boy is then given a gift-wrapped box, assumedly by his mother. As she hands him his birthday present, he asks her about it out of curiosity before opening it. What follows next is the most priceless reaction. The birthday boy unravels the wrapping paper to find that he has received a mobile phone as a gift. He is simply overjoyed and is seen thanking the almighty and the woman who gave him the gift. His reaction is so pure that it cannot be put in words. He smiles ear to ear, hugs the woman and takes selfies with her on his new phone.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site with the caption, “Let’s call the day with this beautiful video of a mother gifting her special kid a mobile phone on his birthday. the smile and reaction on the kid’s face.”

Let's Call The Day With This Beautiful Video Of A Mother Gifting Her Special Kid A Mobile Phone On His Birthday….The Smile And Reaction On Kids Face…❤❤ pic.twitter.com/cUZfS0ApFI — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) September 7, 2021

The video instantly resonated with netizens who reshared it several times. The post was noticed by RealMe CEO Madhav Sheth, who expressed his reaction to the heartwarming video. He wished the boy a happy birthday and offered to gift him a Realme pad so that it would help him with his online education.

On Twitter, Sheth wrote, “Glad to see realme technology empowering people and bringing joy to them. I would like to gift this beloved kid our upcoming product to make his birthday more special. Hope #realmePad helps him with online education and have fun from all the Entertainment. Happy birthday!”

Glad to see realme technology empowering people and bringing joy to them. I would like to gift this beloved kid our upcoming product to make his birthday more special. Hope #realmePad helps him with online education and have fun from all the Entertainment. Happy birthday! https://t.co/B3Et5hR3mJ — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 8, 2021

The video amassed thousands of views and touched the hearts of several social media users.

Recently, a US-based mother’s heartfelt surprise for her little boy’s birthday garnered attention on social media. Tiffany Holloway’s son Jonas asked his mother for a plush Manta Ray for his 5th birthday. The single mother had less time to plan and lesser savings in her account. So she decided to get creative. She converted his old baby blanket into a handsewn thrifty creation. She shared a photo on Reddit’s poverty/finance page.

In an unexpected turn of events, she saw an ocean of positive comments and offers of help. In no time, several good samaritans showered her son with numerous gifts. She was moved by the overwhelming love and support and expressed her gratitude for the kindness of strangers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here