Desi ‘Mother With Sign’ Has a Beautiful Message for Cherishing Life

Instagram user Poonam Sapra often inspires several netizens with her positive and amazing messages through her Instagram page ‘Mother With Sign’. She shares pictures holding placards with different messages written on them – from inspiring to funny. Like every time, her recent Instagram post contains adorable and well-intentioned messages about how to cherish life. The adorable update talks about how each and every moment is precious and hence, it should be cherished. The post, which tells an inspiring story, may leave you smiling. It shows Sapra holding boards with a story written on it. She captioned her post as, “Something to always remember."

The post which has been shared a day ago is winning over the internet. It has garnered over 11,846 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens can’t stop loving the simple yet meaningful story shared by Sapra in the post as it gives a major lesson about life. A user commented, “Absolutely. This is amazing. You’re a gem."Another user commented, “Moments are future memories. Every Moment, therefore, fill up. With love, concern, compassion. They make beautiful memories." A third user called her Dadi Ji and wrote that her posts are “gems". She also thanked her for teaching such beautiful things.

Sapra often shares such positive and inspiring stories on her Instagram page and brings smile on people’s face. Earlier, she shared a post on what should one consume to keep their mind and heart happy. She beautifully spread the messages through amazing examples. The Instagrammer took an example of two baskets — one filled with flowers and the other with garbage. She then explained how one should be mindful of what they consume as the human brain is like those baskets and the content one consumes daily shapes who they become.

The picture had received thousands of likes and comments.

