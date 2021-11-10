Desi Nani Bites Into a Slice of Pizza for the First Time, Her Reaction is Priceless

A plate of hot, steaming momos is much preferred by young people any day over home-cooked food. But, on the other hand, the elderly are still under the influence of the smell of tadkas, the fragrance of dhaniya, and the aroma of whole spices in their food. A recent video of a grandmother who seems to be in her 80s is getting viral. What makes the video stand out from the rest is the grandmother bridging the gap between generations and trying pizza for the first time in her life.

The adorable video was shared on Instagram by a video creator named ‘Greesh Bhatt’ who, in the caption, wrote, “Nani Ji’s first time eating pizza.” The video starts with the camera focused on the pizza, which is loaded with toppings, spices, and sauces.

The camera then pans out and shows the frail old grandmother awaiting a slice. After being given the slice, she holds it with both hands and looks at the slice for a second or two before taking a significant bite out of it. Finally, after a couple of chews, she breaks into a mixture of laughter and puzzlement.

Watch the video here:

Since shared, the video has been viewed by more than 9 lakh people and has garnered roughly 60,000 likes. Netizens were in awe of the innocence and a slight resistance being showcased by ‘Nani Ji’ before going all the way with the slice of pizza.

One user wrote, “That expression after a bit was the best part of the reel.” Another wrote, “So cute.” One user came up with a desi term for the pizza and commented, “Sabji wali roti (veggies on a flatbread).” “Cutest Nani ever. I want to meet her,” wrote one user.

This is not the first video featuring the adorable Nani Ji. Here are a few more equally warming videos displaying the jolly and jovial Nani.

A “Happy” Diwali to you:

Oh, and she dances too:

Did you notice that you’re smiling? It happens!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.