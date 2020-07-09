Desi Netizens Use Instagram 'Reels' to Beat TikTok Nostalgia With Memes and Mockery

TikTok may be part of the 59 Chinese apps now banned in India, but desi users have already found the next platform to move onto Instagram Reels.

Facebook, yesterday confirmed that Instagram Reels is coming to India. The short-form video format platform comes at a time when there is a massive space vacated by the ban on TikTok, which was very similar in terms of content.

Instagram Reels is also all about users sharing quirky, funny and exciting 15-second videos to their followers.

Instagram Reels, however, is currently also on test in India, which means that it will be rolled out to users in India in a phased manner, and not everyone will get the Reels add-on immediately on their Instagram app.

India is joining Brazil, Germany and France where Instagram Reels was already live for testing.

As the feature started to roll out on people's phones, the new feature drew reactions that certainly lasted for more than 15 seconds - combined with both memes and mockery. The likeliness to TikTok wasn't overlooked by Desi netizens, who were both repulsed, as well as overly eager to use the new feature. Mark Zuckerberg's timing was also not missed.

*Instagram releases a feature called Reels where you can create & upload short videos like tiktok * #instagramreels



Meanwhile tiktokers to Instagram: pic.twitter.com/8maMXcVN05 — श्रेष्ठ खण्डेलवाल 🌟 (@oyenikku) July 8, 2020





#instagramreels

First too much tiktok videos on insta and now reels.

Le Instagram: pic.twitter.com/mGVlPt9Sul — 2G_user. (@ManhasRomika) July 8, 2020

instagram has launched feature of 15 sec viedo. (reels)

meanwhile tiktokers to insta:- pic.twitter.com/Zf4df2rqhn — अंकित (@shaktbhakt) July 8, 2020





#instagramreels

When everyone ask why r you create #Reels on Instagram after tiktok ban



Le zuccu pic.twitter.com/M5ZvgAiLeh — Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 9, 2020

*Le TikTok to the new Instagram Reels feature pic.twitter.com/0sLZ28sLcw — hoes mad (@Chey_anne18) July 8, 2020

Did Instagram just turn itself into TIKTOK



WHY WHY WHYYYYY#Reels #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/cFsDehej3C — SimpS (@pragyam299) July 8, 2020

#Reels #instagramreels



Me while watching tik tokiya videos on Instagram reels pic.twitter.com/TwFsa4lmj6 — SOMIL SACHAN (@meme_jong_unn) July 8, 2020





When u find out that Instagram has a new feature called reels.

Which nothing but tiktok lite‍♂️#reels #reelsinstagram pic.twitter.com/662WCzOLRv — drishti sinha (@drishtisinha6) July 8, 2020





*Instagram introduces #Reels where you can make & upload

short videos like tik tok*

*Meanwhile carry and all memers* pic.twitter.com/wMrh0yPVB5 — Killer Aamin (@AaminKiller) July 9, 2020





After tiktok banned

Instagram introduced new feature reels just like tiktok#instagramreels #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/sGJCKQZL8B — Shubham ايش بهم (@shubham707306) July 9, 2020

“Reels gives a voice to individual creators”, says Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Facebook. Instagram says that of all videos shared on the platform last month, more than 45% of the videos were actually of 15 seconds or lesser duration.

Reels can be accessed via the Camera link in the Instagram app on your phone, much in the same way you currently post Stories right now on Instagram.

Facebook is offering a lot of customization options with Instagram Reels. These 15-second short format videos can be dressed up with a variety of music tracks, filters and editing tools. Instagram confirms that the Spark AR effects will also be available for Instagram Reels, much in the same way as Instagram Stories. Content creators will be able to also change video speed and add music, depending on the library of tracks available in this region.

Instagram says Reels content will get wider sharing options. Users will also be able to post the short format videos to the Explore tab, as well as to Stories and the Instagram Feed. The search options now include Reels creators as well as by music tracks used by creators in the short format videos.