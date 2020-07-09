Desi Netizens Gaze At #EyeTwitter after Twitterati Flaunt Sarees and Kurtas Online

Social media is a strange world, which can become host to some of the weirdest trends and challenges at times. The latest trend that has caught the attention of many is the #eyetwitter. In this challenge, people post images of their eyes on Twitter with the popular hashtag.

The trend went so viral that even the ISKCON social media branch for New York posted a picture of Lord Krishna and his mesmerizing eyes. It added the description, "kamala-patraksa- Arjuna addresses Lord Krishna as "lotus-eyed" (Krishna’s eyes appear just like the petals of a lotus flower) #EyeTwitter."

kamala-patraksa-

Arjuna addresses Lord Krsna as "lotus-eyed" (Krishna’s eyes appear just like the petals of a lotus flower)



#EyeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CWE3lVbSWA — Iskcon,Inc. (@IskconInc) July 9, 2020





Users posted pics of their eyes, with quotes and messages to describe how eyes speak languages that we often miss.

A user wrote, "Hide your eyes darling people can see your heart through them #EyeTwitter." Another added, "The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as its interpreter ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero."

"The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as its interpreter." #EyeTwitter

~ Marcus Tullius Cicero@dr_chayanika following the trend pic.twitter.com/33mtSUl7cO — Szarita Laitphlang (ज़रिता लैतफलांग) زریتا لیتفلانگ (@szarita) July 9, 2020

Hide your eyes darling people can see your heart through them ‍♀️ #EyeTwitter pic.twitter.com/spKofXnF4Q — Ash Mish✨ (@ash_missh) July 9, 2020





They say eyes are windows to the soul. What do you read in my eyes? #EyeTwitter pic.twitter.com/eiDy3OwjKr — Angry Yogini (@AbbeyChup) July 9, 2020

Here Is My #EyeTwitter

All Are Participating in the Trend ☺️

Why I am Not

Fun Activity pic.twitter.com/C8Uk4xGdWw — Astha Kaushik (@Asthakaushik05) July 9, 2020

A few other posted pictures of the eyes of their favorite celebs, sharing their idea of most beautiful eyes.

And #EyeTwitter is incomplete without these angelic and intense looks of @RK1610IsMe Eyes that speak love, warmth and positivity.... spreading happiness and smiles!!! pic.twitter.com/VXgMxeV4yt — Remya Sharma (@RemyaVenkitesh) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, a lot others did not leave a chance to make fun of the new viral challenge with memes and jokes.





A few days back, Twitter started the trend of #SareeTwitter where women embraced the desi side of them with beautiful images wearing sarees. Several celebrities also participated in the challenge to share their saree-clad pictures.

Following the trend, netizens started the new #kurtatwitter trend, sharing images in kurta-pyjama or salwar-kurta.