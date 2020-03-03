Desi Netizens Trend #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter After Prime Minister Modi's Curious Announcement

Social media is all about following trends. Whether it be about following an example that an influencer sets, or a group, India is quick to jump onto the bandwagon.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the possibility of quitting his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi said on his official Twitter handle.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Minutes after the tweet, social media went abuzz with reasons as why Modi was thinking about leaving social media — hashtag #NoSir started trending with users urging him not to give up his accounts.

The prime minister didn't mention any reason as to why he wanted to take an exit from social media. Hence, as soon as he announced his 'Sunday thought', his followers went berserk, with many asking him to 'drop the idea'.

Following radio silence and no explanations, desi netizens finally decided to follow the steps of the prime minister.

#IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter and #NoModiNoTwitter became two of the top trends on Twitter, with people announcing that they too would leave Twitter, even if it was for a brief period of time.

The day @narendramodi will leave the SM plateform, I would no longer be on the social media platforms#NarendraModi #NoModiNoTwitter #NoSir https://t.co/EAexksJn8B — Virendra Sharma (@Sharma_Viren) March 3, 2020

I am ready to sacrifice my Twitter account as soon as @narendramodi quits Twitter, that is the strongest thing I can do for my country today #NoModiNoTwitter — The Sleaze District (@Slea_Zilla) March 3, 2020

#IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter

Hi Sir

You are my idol.

No Namo no twitter.... — kanhaiya king (@kanhaiyak26198) March 2, 2020

if you left Twitter then I will also leave this platform on the same day. It is a connection between u and me bcoz it connects u with me and many others.

plz @narendramodi @PMOIndia ji reconsider ur decision plz plz 🙏🙏

#NoModiNoTwitter — Aniket (@Aniket_OM5) March 3, 2020

PM @narendramodi jee, you are not going to use social media this Sunday only OR leaving social media from this Sunday forever



My request is to be active at on twitter so that billions of people like me can interact with you and you can also #NoSir #NarendraModi #NoModiNoTwitter — Prof. Vivek Singh (प्रो. विवेक सिंह) (@VVivek_Singh) March 3, 2020

What's use of twitter without Modi, I will exit too #NoModiNoTwitter — श्री। (@true_bhartiya) March 3, 2020

Move over Kusha Kapila, turns out the Indian Prime Minister was the real social media influencer all along.