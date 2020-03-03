English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Desi Netizens Trend #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter After Prime Minister Modi's Curious Announcement

Image for representation.

#IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter and #NoModiNoTwitter became two of the top trends on Twitter on Monday.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Social media is all about following trends. Whether it be about following an example that an influencer sets, or a group, India is quick to jump onto the bandwagon.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the possibility of quitting his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi said on his official Twitter handle.

Minutes after the tweet, social media went abuzz with reasons as why Modi was thinking about leaving social media — hashtag #NoSir started trending with users urging him not to give up his accounts.

The prime minister didn't mention any reason as to why he wanted to take an exit from social media. Hence, as soon as he announced his 'Sunday thought', his followers went berserk, with many asking him to 'drop the idea'.

Following radio silence and no explanations, desi netizens finally decided to follow the steps of the prime minister.

#IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter and #NoModiNoTwitter became two of the top trends on Twitter, with people announcing that they too would leave Twitter, even if it was for a brief period of time.

Move over Kusha Kapila, turns out the Indian Prime Minister was the real social media influencer all along.

