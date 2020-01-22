Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Desi Queen Elizabeth ‘Ranting’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever

In a desi, satire video, Queen Elizabeth's voice has been dubbed in Punjabi, depicting her feats of dislike towards Meghan.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:January 22, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Desi Queen Elizabeth ‘Ranting’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
In a desi, satire video, Queen Elizabeth's voice has been dubbed in Punjabi, depicting her feats of dislike towards Meghan.

It's been two weeks since Harry and Meghan took everyone by surprise by announcing their exit as senior members from the Royal Family. However, it seems, the internet has still not fully recovered from this 'shocking' piece of news and everyone is still trying to deduce what led to this situation. And, the main suspect in all the rumours seem to be the reportedly maimed relation between Queen Elizabeth and the former Princess Meghan Markle.

As per earlier reports, when Meghan and Harry got engaged, the Royal family was not too keen on the marriage.

In a desi, satire video, Queen Elizabeth's voice has been dubbed in Punjabi, depicting her feats of dislike towards Meghan, but all in good humour.

If you understand Punjabi, hold your stomach tight. If you don't, we are here to help you.

In the video, the 'desi' mother Elizabeth says when Harry was born, she had told Diana that there's something wrong with him.

In further farcical tones, she admits that Diana was better than Meghan because she didn't separate the brothers at least.

Taking a dig at the family's reportedly snapped equations, she says that the devrani jethani (sisters-in-law) are pitted against each other and they hardly talk.

In the video, this now Punjabi Queen says that since the day Meghan was married into the family, she's been creating a ruckus.

She calls Harry a "beautiful redhead" but says that "his brains don't work, as he is ready to give up all his wealth and follow Meghan to America to even deliver pizzas and burgers but not accept the crown!"

The narration concludes in a comical tone with Elizabeth lamenting that she has no one to cry in front of.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Shahid Ali, who captioned it, "Queen's Elizabeth on Harry's plan to settle in North America and Meghan's role. ROFL. I am sure it is Faisalabad production. You need to know Punjabi for this."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram