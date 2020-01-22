Desi Queen Elizabeth ‘Ranting’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever

It's been two weeks since Harry and Meghan took everyone by surprise by announcing their exit as senior members from the Royal Family. However, it seems, the internet has still not fully recovered from this 'shocking' piece of news and everyone is still trying to deduce what led to this situation. And, the main suspect in all the rumours seem to be the reportedly maimed relation between Queen Elizabeth and the former Princess Meghan Markle.

As per earlier reports, when Meghan and Harry got engaged, the Royal family was not too keen on the marriage.

In a desi, satire video, Queen Elizabeth's voice has been dubbed in Punjabi, depicting her feats of dislike towards Meghan, but all in good humour.

If you understand Punjabi, hold your stomach tight. If you don't, we are here to help you.

In the video, the 'desi' mother Elizabeth says when Harry was born, she had told Diana that there's something wrong with him.

In further farcical tones, she admits that Diana was better than Meghan because she didn't separate the brothers at least.

Taking a dig at the family's reportedly snapped equations, she says that the devrani jethani (sisters-in-law) are pitted against each other and they hardly talk.

In the video, this now Punjabi Queen says that since the day Meghan was married into the family, she's been creating a ruckus.

She calls Harry a "beautiful redhead" but says that "his brains don't work, as he is ready to give up all his wealth and follow Meghan to America to even deliver pizzas and burgers but not accept the crown!"

The narration concludes in a comical tone with Elizabeth lamenting that she has no one to cry in front of.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Shahid Ali, who captioned it, "Queen's Elizabeth on Harry's plan to settle in North America and Meghan's role. ROFL. I am sure it is Faisalabad production. You need to know Punjabi for this."

