Desi Shopkeeper's 'Jugaad' To Maintain Social Distancing amid Covid Will Blow Your Mind

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of life for people across the globe. But now as things are getting back to normal, people are resuming their businesses and work with utmost precautions.

A man in a village has resumed his business, but in order to ensure Social distancing he has come up with a mechanism that one would not have heard before. He has made a make shit trolley so that social distancing is maintained under all circumstances.

According to the creator, he puts the goods that the customer wants in the container that is attached to the trolley, and the same is pushed to the other end. The customer, on the other side, picks up the goods and puts the money in the container. After the customer is done, the container is pulled back. In the video, the shopkeeper has also stated that he sprays the sanitizes each time the container comes back.

The clip-on Twitter has been shared by a user named Bharat Patil. Sharing the video, Bharat said, "The boy from the village made a special JUGAD to maintain physical distance."

The one minute and one-second-long video has been viewed over 17 thousand times since August 3. Netizens are quite impressed with the village shopkeeper's idea and have not shied away from expressing the same.

A person said, "Solutions can be from anyone so nothing wrong in trying fast and making all to follow."

Some other reactions included:

Another one wrote, "Modern problem required modern solution."