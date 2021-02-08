Desi Singles are Celebrating Propose Day With Their Evergreen Partners: Memes

Valentine's day is almost here. And as the ritual goes, the week prior to the day of love marks days of proposing, chocolates, roses, teddy bears, hugs and kisses. It is an exciting week if you aren't bogged by fundamentalists. But most important is the fact that one should have someone in life to express their love to.

Sigh! Singles seem to have a tough time navigating through the week that is essentially themed about romantic love!

As today is the propose day, singles are having FOMO it seems. And here they are breaking the monotony of their single life with some hilarious memes.

Take a look:

Boy vs Girl on #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/3aF2YOZBWA— R O H i T (@eternal_Rohit) February 8, 2021

When her boyfriend is proposing on#ProposeDay & Suddenly she saw bajrang dal is coming She be like:- pic.twitter.com/lzWDCRUESy— (@thealeezarahi) February 7, 2021

As this is the only love I have, I propose not to leave them atleast in this life #ProposeDay#Delhi_haat pic.twitter.com/ZoubRh37Ej— Rahul dixit (@DixitRahul09) February 8, 2021

#ProposeDay Me to my self respect after proposing my crush : pic.twitter.com/6UQCqkI41Y— Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) February 8, 2021

Birthday on Propose DayAnd no expectations left pic.twitter.com/B5KGDiJAFt— Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) February 2, 2021

Valentine’s day is around the corner and the lovebirds have already started planning surprises and gifts. The seven-day celebration of love will start from February 7 with Rose Day and each day will have unique significance. Roses are special for expressing your feelings and giving a red rose to your loved one is the simplest yet meaningful way to do so. Different coloured roses denote different meanings like red rose expresses love while the yellow stands for friendship.

But who says you need a partner for the Valentine's Day? It could very well be time for indulging in self-love and to tell yourself how amazing you are.