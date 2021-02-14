Desi Singles Have United on Twitter to Give You Hilarious Valentine's Day Memes
Meme tweeted by @swatic12.
If you have no plans whatsoever on Valentine's Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: February 14, 2021, 15:47 IST
Valentine's Day is here. For some, it's an occasion to celebrate love. For others, it's just another day of the year.
If you are one of those who is single by choice or otherwise this Valentine's Day, it's completely OKAY.
Teddies, kisses, hugs, love letters, V-Day shayari aren't your thing? No problem.
*Valentine's Day Exists**Single meIn front of Friends. *In alone pic.twitter.com/1WQvPqRG5x— Pulkit///(Prince) (@sarcasticyadav_) February 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/dRQCH7HXRl— SwatKat (@swatic12) February 14, 2021
Tony kakkar impressing girl on Valentines day be like: pic.twitter.com/vOhGmzTsRR— Rajasthani Memer (@Meme_Templatss) February 13, 2021
Who made this? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/FusgYiue6x— Brian (@itsbriancuh) February 12, 2021
Not a meme just two single people looking at each other #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/CSPcllmWb9— ✍ (@dr_shuklaa) February 14, 2021
Bas inhi ka sahara hai pic.twitter.com/uUsyaWOYM3— SwatKat (@swatic12) February 12, 2021
"What are you doing this #ValentinesDay ?" pic.twitter.com/nPlqzfqRg1— ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ (@dejiimole) February 14, 2021
How many of us are spending Valentine’s Day Alone? Retweet let us see how many we are! #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ooSzSsafYR— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 14, 2021
Even cats having Valentine's partnersTum beta rehny do#valentinesDay pic.twitter.com/uEZwiI2K31— Umairawan (@Umairaw07694454) February 14, 2021
Happy #ValentinesDay to me and my single friends pic.twitter.com/C6853MCAuE— Chaitanya Kende (@ChaitanyaKende) February 14, 2021
It's #ValentinesDay today.Meanwhile One single to another : pic.twitter.com/JqyPnqaCdE— Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) February 14, 2021
Going through a breakup? A cat shelter in the US has got your back.
The shelter in the US state of Kentucky is taking $10 donations from people and offering to write the names of their exes on a litter box where the shelter cats would take a dump. Sharing a post on Facebook, the animal shelter said that cats can be ‘spiteful’ creatures. Referring to the act of taking a dump, the shelter said that the cats would be happy to take a number 2 on your former number 1.
Those who want cat’s dump all over their exes' names can send in a donation of $10 and comment with the name of their ex or send a direct message to the shelter’s page.