News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»Desi Singles Have United on Twitter to Give You Hilarious Valentine's Day Memes
2-MIN READ

Desi Singles Have United on Twitter to Give You Hilarious Valentine's Day Memes

Meme tweeted by @swatic12.

Meme tweeted by @swatic12.

If you have no plans whatsoever on Valentine's Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Valentine's Day is here. For some, it's an occasion to celebrate love. For others, it's just another day of the year.

If you are one of those who is single by choice or otherwise this Valentine's Day, it's completely OKAY.

Teddies, kisses, hugs, love letters, V-Day shayari aren't your thing? No problem.

But if you have no plans whatsoever on the Love Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.

Going through a breakup? A cat shelter in the US has got your back.

The shelter in the US state of Kentucky is taking $10 donations from people and offering to write the names of their exes on a litter box where the shelter cats would take a dump. Sharing a post on Facebook, the animal shelter said that cats can be ‘spiteful’ creatures. Referring to the act of taking a dump, the shelter said that the cats would be happy to take a number 2 on your former number 1.

Also Read: Broke Up? Cats in This Shelter Will Poop on Your 'Crappy' Ex's Name for Rs 720 on Valentine's Day

Those who want cat’s dump all over their exes' names can send in a donation of $10 and comment with the name of their ex or send a direct message to the shelter’s page.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...