Desi Singles Have United on Twitter to Give You Hilarious Valentine's Day Memes

Valentine's Day is here. For some, it's an occasion to celebrate love. For others, it's just another day of the year.

If you are one of those who is single by choice or otherwise this Valentine's Day, it's completely OKAY.

Teddies, kisses, hugs, love letters, V-Day shayari aren't your thing? No problem.

But if you have no plans whatsoever on the Love Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.

*Valentine's Day Exists**Single meIn front of Friends. *In alone pic.twitter.com/1WQvPqRG5x— Pulkit///(Prince) (@sarcasticyadav_) February 14, 2021

Tony kakkar impressing girl on Valentines day be like: pic.twitter.com/vOhGmzTsRR— Rajasthani Memer (@Meme_Templatss) February 13, 2021

Who made this? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/FusgYiue6x— Brian (@itsbriancuh) February 12, 2021

Not a meme just two single people looking at each other #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/CSPcllmWb9— ✍ (@dr_shuklaa) February 14, 2021

Bas inhi ka sahara hai pic.twitter.com/uUsyaWOYM3— SwatKat (@swatic12) February 12, 2021

How many of us are spending Valentine’s Day Alone? Retweet let us see how many we are! #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ooSzSsafYR— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 14, 2021

Even cats having Valentine's partnersTum beta rehny do#valentinesDay pic.twitter.com/uEZwiI2K31— Umairawan (@Umairaw07694454) February 14, 2021

Happy #ValentinesDay to me and my single friends pic.twitter.com/C6853MCAuE— Chaitanya Kende (@ChaitanyaKende) February 14, 2021

Going through a breakup? A cat shelter in the US has got your back.

The shelter in the US state of Kentucky is taking $10 donations from people and offering to write the names of their exes on a litter box where the shelter cats would take a dump. Sharing a post on Facebook, the animal shelter said that cats can be ‘spiteful’ creatures. Referring to the act of taking a dump, the shelter said that the cats would be happy to take a number 2 on your former number 1.

Also Read: Broke Up? Cats in This Shelter Will Poop on Your 'Crappy' Ex's Name for Rs 720 on Valentine's Day

Those who want cat’s dump all over their exes' names can send in a donation of $10 and comment with the name of their ex or send a direct message to the shelter’s page.