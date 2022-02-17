Desi 'Tinder Swindler'? Odisha Man Marries 14 Women Across 7 States, Cons Them

A 54-year-old man was arrested for marrying 14 women across 7 states in the country. Yes, you heard that right, 14 women. This bizarre incident unfolded in Odisha, where the man was finally arrested. He would pose as a doctor, dupe women into marrying him, and then swindle them. The man has been identified as 54-year-old Bidhu Prakash Swain also known as Ramesh Swain. A resident of Kendrapara district, Odisha, Swain targeted divorcees and middle-aged women for swindling.

In an interview with India Today, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “His targets were highly-educated women who have worked in senior positions at various government and private organizations.” His aim was to get a hold of their money. Bidhu would pose as a doctor from the Union Health Ministry and contact women through various social media and matrimonial sites.

The Bhubaneswar DCP also mentioned that they are planning to “conduct a detailed financial investigation into the fraud.” He stated that the team will seek a longer remand of the accused for a detailed probe. On the long list of his victims, the DCP revealed there was a supreme court advocate and a senior central armed police force official. Bidhu managed to collect more than Rs 10 lakh from the CAPF officer.

The police reported that the 54-year-old has so far fathered five children. The first marriage took place in 1982, and again in 2002. Now between 2002 and 2020, he married the remaining 12 women. Days after the wedding, he would leave the house giving excuses of work and travel to the northeast and Bhubaneswar.

4 Aadhaar cards with different identities, a school certificate from Bihar under another identity, and 11 ATM cards were seized from him. Bidhu’s crime record reveals that he was arrested twice in the past. He was arrested in Hyderabad for duping MBA students on the pretext of providing them jobs. And later for a loan fraud in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Bidhu was finally arrested based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based teacher last year, in July. Following her complaint, the accused was arrested under sections 498 (A), 419, 468, 471, and 494 of the Indian Penal Code.

