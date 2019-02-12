Desi Truck Painter Skillfully Writing ‘Stop’ Will Give You a Crash Course in Calligraphy

Desi truck painters are some next level calligraphers pic.twitter.com/uxnxcOjuCN — Tyrantasorus (@tyrantasorus) February 10, 2019

Did not see that coming. — Somya Sethuraman (@somyasethuraman) February 10, 2019

You need to see it more than once to see what he saw, and you couldn't see. Awesome. — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) February 10, 2019

So satisfying to watch — Sukhada / سُکھدا (@appadappajappa) February 10, 2019

Watch how it ends.. Desi calligraphy https://t.co/mAN4KwiBx1 — Wasim Iqbal (@wiqbal) February 10, 2019

We have some unsung heroes this part of the world ❤️ https://t.co/4VvMMlilMs — نور (@farragoexaspera) February 10, 2019

This is insane!



Marvellous art skill. https://t.co/oZKUjKkS3n — Saim Rizvi (@saim_riz) February 10, 2019

Cant help watching this again n again....amazing and confident brush strokes. Awesome — Namo bhakt🇮🇳 (@drdeepakr5) February 10, 2019

Now that’s some real innovation! I can keep watching this video. https://t.co/gnWEaet9l6 — Pushkar N Kulkarni (@pushkar_nk) February 10, 2019

All of us at some point in our childhood must have drawn that pointy square 'S' on the top of our notebooks in school, but that's probably where our expansive and somewhat impressive calligraphy skills ended.Painters, who draw the signs on trucks in India, however, probably took that skilled and magnified it tenfold. We've all seen some quirky messages printed behind trucks that at the very basic usually say, "Horn, okay, please," and then move onto more personal, more creative messages. The fonts seem different for every second truck.A video which went viral on social media soon after it was posted, showed just how amazing truck painter's calligraphy skills actually were.In the video, a man is seen drawing a blank outline, and then writing 'stop' in it, in the most unique way possible - and we're sure you couldn't have thought it was possible until you see the video.Cue, people losing their minds in amazement. Really, who could have predicted that outcome?The video has over 357,000 views so far. The general consensus on it seems to be: Could not see that coming. Well, we didn't see that coming either. Another user shared a video of another desi calligrapher painted another sign. Maybe it's just a desi thing, then?*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.