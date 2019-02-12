LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Desi Truck Painter Skillfully Writing ‘Stop’ Will Give You a Crash Course in Calligraphy

A viral video of a desi truck painter writing 'stop' in a unique way is amusing people because of its strange, but soothing quality.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 12, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Desi Truck Painter Skillfully Writing ‘Stop’ Will Give You a Crash Course in Calligraphy
A viral video of a desi truck painter writing 'stop' in a unique way is amusing people because of its strange, but soothing quality.
Loading...
All of us at some point in our childhood must have drawn that pointy square 'S' on the top of our notebooks in school, but that's probably where our expansive and somewhat impressive calligraphy skills ended.

Painters, who draw the signs on trucks in India, however, probably took that skilled and magnified it tenfold. We've all seen some quirky messages printed behind trucks that at the very basic usually say, "Horn, okay, please," and then move onto more personal, more creative messages. The fonts seem different for every second truck.

A video which went viral on social media soon after it was posted, showed just how amazing truck painter's calligraphy skills actually were.

In the video, a man is seen drawing a blank outline, and then writing 'stop' in it, in the most unique way possible - and we're sure you couldn't have thought it was possible until you see the video.




Cue, people losing their minds in amazement. Really, who could have predicted that outcome?




























The video has over 357,000 views so far. The general consensus on it seems to be: Could not see that coming. Well, we didn't see that coming either. Another user shared a video of another desi calligrapher painted another sign. Maybe it's just a desi thing, then?





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram