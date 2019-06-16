Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Desi Twitter Beats the Rains With Memes as Anxious Cricket Fans Await India-Pakistan Clash

Cricket fans from both the sides of the border have begun praying to the rain gods to visit Manchester, the India-Pakistan venue, some other day.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Desi Twitter Beats the Rains With Memes as Anxious Cricket Fans Await India-Pakistan Clash
File image from Getty.
All the eyes have now shifted to the Manchester sky and we can understand why.

After 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, India will look to continue its reign over the arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-anticipated World Cup contest at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. But there's an external factor that could perhaps play the ultimate spoilsport. The Rain.

After a complete washout against New Zealand, Indian fans would settle for nothing less than a win over Pakistan - against whom the Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in the previous 6 World Cup clashes since 1992 - given that the rain gods show mercy and keep their showers on hold.

There is, however, some good news for fans from both the sides of the border as the forecast is for 'sunny intervals' with low chances of precipitation around the afternoon. Rain may hamper the proceedings and light showers are expected to visit the venue but the chances of a fifth World Cup washout is unlikely.

But this hasn't stopped the anxious Indian fans from googling Manchester's weather.

india pakistan manchester

The top query, obviously, has to do with Manchester's weather.

india pakistan manchester weather

In fact, googling just "rain" will present you the rain probability from the India-Pakistan game at the Old Trafford Stadium.

rain india pakistan google

But has the looming rain threat dampened the spirits of cricket lovers in India? Not really.

Prayers on and off social media have already begun.

Many have taken shelter under memes and humour.

Former Pakistan legend, too, hoped for a cracker of a contest.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

