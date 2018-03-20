Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious
'Infinity War' is being called the most ambitious crossover event in history as it combines almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise.
Photo credits: SAB TV
The trailer (currently trending at #1 on YouTube with over 40M views) saw all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming into play in an effort to combat Thanos and his desire to destroy the entire universe.
Soon, Twitter users came up with their own version of their favourite crossover events.
Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”— Randi Mason (@randimason) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/Uf76ZXRdtc
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Bobby Palmer (@thebobpalmer) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezx
Aaaaand, the desis soon joined the viral meme trend.
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 20, 2018
Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2a9MnvLo3B
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Pushkar (@Pushkarr) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/g6IIFBDpfF
marvel: 'infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) March 20, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/qOOXjUL2Qu
Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”— Rameez (@Sychlops) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/jGPIM7vbMO
Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”— chillmonger (@krazyfrog) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/s7PxxUKgcp
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Mucky Mouse (@Muckiimouse) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/EpLLl4XWZH
Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”— dr roturaj singhanianus (@ElCrankoPunko) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/uctXOXok0L
Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”— Gnocchi Santa Cruz (@AkriPasta) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/rzP8xgOmvu
As the star-studded trailer shows, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, the rest of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and pretty much every other ancillary character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are back.
Avengers are assembling again and this might be the final time we see them together, so gear up because this cosmic ride is going to be a grand one.
