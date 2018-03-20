GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious

'Infinity War' is being called the most ambitious crossover event in history as it combines almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 20, 2018, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious
Photo credits: SAB TV
Last week, Marvel dropped the final trailer of Avengers: Infinity War which took the anticipating fans on a goosebump ride.

The trailer (currently trending at #1 on YouTube with over 40M views) saw all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming into play in an effort to combat Thanos and his desire to destroy the entire universe.

Infinity War which promises to be one of the biggest films Marvel has ever made, combining almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise is now being called the most ambitious crossover event in history.

Soon, Twitter users came up with their own version of their favourite crossover events.










Aaaaand, the desis soon joined the viral meme trend.

























As the star-studded trailer shows, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, the rest of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and pretty much every other ancillary character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are back.

Avengers are assembling again and this might be the final time we see them together, so gear up because this cosmic ride is going to be a grand one.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You