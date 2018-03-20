Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Last week, Marvel dropped the final trailer of Avengers: Infinity War which took the anticipating fans on a goosebump ride.The trailer (currently trending at #1 on YouTube with over 40M views) saw all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming into play in an effort to combat Thanos and his desire to destroy the entire universe.Infinity War which promises to be one of the biggest films Marvel has ever made, combining almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise is now being called the most ambitious crossover event in history.Soon, Twitter users came up with their own version of their favourite crossover events.Aaaaand, the desis soon joined the viral meme trend.As the star-studded trailer shows, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, the rest of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and pretty much every other ancillary character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are back.Avengers are assembling again and this might be the final time we see them together, so gear up because this cosmic ride is going to be a grand one.