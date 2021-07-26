CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Twitter is Awarding Gold Medals in Hilarious 'Meme Olympics' on Twitter

With the hashtag #MemeOlympics trending on Twitter, Indians are having their own contest and the results are hilarious.

It has been a few days since the Tokyo Olympics 2020 started and it has been a miss and hit so far for India. While the Indian men’s hockey lost to Australia 1-7 in their second game and Kaushik Manish lost 1-4 to England’s Luke McCormack in the Round of 32 of men’s boxing light preliminaries. Mary Kom booked her spot in the Round of 16 in the women’s flyweight category and Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished 3rd in the Repechage event and have booked their spot in the semifinal. The highlight so far for Indians has been Mirabai Chanu winning the silver medal in the 49kg Weightlifting.

While our athletes continue to shine in the games and continue their hustle, Indians on Twitter have been playing in their own Olympics, ‘Meme Olympics’ to be more specific. With the hashtag #MemeOlympics trending on the micro-blogging site, Indians have been handing over medals to those who they think deserve the award in certain, made-up categories.

May the best meme win the Meme Olympics.

first published:July 26, 2021, 17:21 IST