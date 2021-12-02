'What About Salman Khan?': Desi Twitter is Gearing Up For Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding With Memes

If you are on social media, you have definitely come across several posts about the rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that continue to grow each day amidst reports of a lavish ceremony. While the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, several reports suggest the actors are set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While it is just another Bollywood wedding, desis seemed to be quite irritated with the hype and thousands of posts. Amidst the buzz of the rumoured wedding, netizens took to social media to express their disinterest in the hype with hilarious reactions and memes. Some of the memes and reactions even included Salman Khan.

I am not interested in the Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif marriage. It's waste of time.— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) November 26, 2021

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal are already iconic imagine getting everyone hyped for a couple who doesn't even have a proper picture together.— katrina ki shaadi (@jeelezaraaa) November 28, 2021

*Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married*Meanwhile Selmon bhai- pic.twitter.com/YBE1sAJ5zg— Avi :'( (@Avani_4321) November 27, 2021

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif should get married now ASAP, bloody news notifications have spammed it since last month k Vicky Kaushal ne kitne ka kurta kharida aur Katrina k fufa ko Uber me kaunsi hotel me laye 😭🙏— Udit (@udit_buch) November 22, 2021

Literally me waiting for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to announce their wedding 🙄 pic.twitter.com/brIvS7Vcba— Mother of Cactuses (@ahmedmunsiph) November 30, 2021

Vicky Kaushal is getting married to Katrina kaif, and the problem with Salman Khan is that he can't even listen to Arijit Singh— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 8, 2021

Vicky Kaushal going to marry Katrina Kaif at 7 December ✔️Salman be like: pic.twitter.com/M6woBWxGSM — Parth Patel (@Parth_b97) November 27, 2021

vicky kaushal and katrina kaif's wedding rumours are true selmon boi be like:- pic.twitter.com/QGyh30Qd8Z— shubham berojgar (@Shubhmberojgar) November 3, 2021

The speculation about the impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

