Desi Twitter is Mocking Indians for Obsessing Over US Elections While Ignoring Polls at Home

The delay in the counting of votes in the US Election 2020 has left Americans as well as the rest of the world in a state of attentive anticipation. And while anxious Americans wait with bated breath to find out who their next President is, it seems observers in an unlikely part of the world are also losing sleep over US election results - India.

Even as Democratic challenger Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump continue to go neck-and-neck in several US states, it seems Indians have been taking quite an avid interest in who gets to be the next US President. Be it the top trends on social media or legacy news media coverage, the US Presidential Elections have dominated Indian news feeds.

Be it the Indian government's good relations with the Donald Trump administration or the fact that Kamala Harris could end up becoming the first-Indian origin to become Vice President in the US, should Democratic challenger Joe Biden win the polls, the 2020 elections have been highly watched in India.

So much so that many on Twitter are now cracking jokes on the "extra" attention Indians are showering on the elections of a foreign nation.

While poll pundits (both legitimate and self-appointed) in India busied themselves with calculating just who was winning in the swing states, many chose to make memes to poke fun at Americans instead. Others made clever jokes relating the current state of US elections to Indian politics, where such nail-biting scenes occur almost every major election at the central or state level.

One user cleverly noted that in India, only those who watched 'House of Cards' were able to understand US elections.

As of Wednesday evening (in India), Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won Hawaii, bagging four electoral college votes, to widen his slim lead over President Donald Trump in the race to reach 270 votes needed to win the presidential election. In an incredible reversal of fortunes, the former vice-president has also taken a sudden lead in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Meanwhile, back home, Bihar chief minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar, who held multiple rallies across the state in the run-up to the crucial Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar, was at the receiving end of an onion attack at one such rally in Madhubani district on Wednesday. The polls, which began on October 28, will be over on November 7 when the new Bihar CM is expected to be announced.

Bypolls are also underway in several states where a key battle is being fought by BJP and other parties in states like Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, voting began in 54 assembly seats spread across 10 states in India.

But for now, it seems Indians are more interested in finding out what is happening in the White House instead.