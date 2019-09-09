Desi Twitter Reaches Out As ISRO Tries to Re-establish Contact with Vikram Lander

After losing communications with the Vikram Lander rover in the early hours of Saturday, ISRO has announced that the lander has been spotted.

The Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module has been located on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Sunday, in an admission that the planned soft-landing wasn't successful.

The image of the lander rover 'Pragyan' is housed inside and it was captured by on-board camera of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is healthy, safe and functioning normally in the intended orbit around the Moon.

Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for 14 days. This became a new ray of hope for Indians who have been disappointed after communication was lost.

Twitter also came up with some suggestions on how ISRO could make the Vikram Lander respond, with some iconic Indian sentences they were sure the rover would respond to.

Traffic Police - Vikram aapka ladka hai ??ISRO - ji haanT.Police - ₹5000 nikaloISRO - lekin hua kyaT.Police - usne SIGNAL toda hai#VikramLander #Chandrayaan2 — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) September 8, 2019

ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: Vicco TermericLander: NAHI COSMETIC....! — Meet Doshi ❁ (@meetdoshiii) September 8, 2019

ISRO: Are you there?Lander:ISRO:Hello????Lander:ISRO: Jab Ghar Ki Raunak Badhani Ho, Deewaro ko jab sajaana hoLander: Nerolac, Nerolac — Omkar Shetty (@omkar_shettyg) September 8, 2019

ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: MereLander: Karan Arjun aayenge — ‏‎‎‎آمت کے پاھوا amitpahwa786 (@AmitKPahwa786) September 8, 2019

ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO : baekhayali me bhi tera .. Lander: hi khayal aaye.🎶 — एजेंट D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 8, 2019

ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: ye kaali kaali aakhen..Lander: Tu..ruru..Tu..ruru — Hemant More (@hem_ant_more) September 8, 2019

isro: are you there? vikram lander:isro: please respondlander:isro: hello?? lander: pic.twitter.com/FKHGzQlTVr — x (@shubhubharadwaj) September 8, 2019

Even if contact with the rover is not reestablished, 95% os the mission Chandrayaan-2 still remains successful, as the orbiter will still keep orbitting the moon.

