Desi Twitter Reaches Out As ISRO Tries to Re-establish Contact with Vikram Lander
Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for fourteen days. This became a new ray of hope for Indians who have been disappointed after communications was lost.
Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for fourteen days. This became a new ray of hope for Indians who have been disappointed after communications was lost.
After losing communications with the Vikram Lander rover in the early hours of Saturday, ISRO has announced that the lander has been spotted.
The Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module has been located on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Sunday, in an admission that the planned soft-landing wasn't successful.
The image of the lander rover 'Pragyan' is housed inside and it was captured by on-board camera of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is healthy, safe and functioning normally in the intended orbit around the Moon.
Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for 14 days. This became a new ray of hope for Indians who have been disappointed after communication was lost.
Orbital reaction when it found the #VikramLander pic.twitter.com/8evgvmMq2O— wasim🇮🇳 (@Akramwasim_) September 8, 2019
Vikram lander rn pic.twitter.com/1wl0msg4Ks— Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) September 8, 2019
Indians waiting for signals from #VikramLander pic.twitter.com/DpD9gcUTKr— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) September 8, 2019
Twitter also came up with some suggestions on how ISRO could make the Vikram Lander respond, with some iconic Indian sentences they were sure the rover would respond to.
Traffic Police - Vikram aapka ladka hai ??ISRO - ji haanT.Police - ₹5000 nikaloISRO - lekin hua kyaT.Police - usne SIGNAL toda hai#VikramLander #Chandrayaan2— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) September 8, 2019
ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: Jeene mera dil luteyaLander: Oho!#VikramLander #Chandrayaan2 #vikramPragyanLandsMoon— Urban Gabru 🔥 (@babanarang) September 8, 2019
ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: Vicco TermericLander: NAHI COSMETIC....!— Meet Doshi ❁ (@meetdoshiii) September 8, 2019
ISRO: Are you there?Lander:ISRO:Hello????Lander:ISRO: Jab Ghar Ki Raunak Badhani Ho, Deewaro ko jab sajaana hoLander: Nerolac, Nerolac— Omkar Shetty (@omkar_shettyg) September 8, 2019
ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: MereLander: Karan Arjun aayenge— آمت کے پاھوا amitpahwa786 (@AmitKPahwa786) September 8, 2019
ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO : baekhayali me bhi tera .. Lander: hi khayal aaye.🎶— एजेंट D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 8, 2019
ISRO: Are you there? Vikram Lander:ISRO: Please respondLander:ISRO: Hello?? Lander:ISRO: ye kaali kaali aakhen..Lander: Tu..ruru..Tu..ruru— Hemant More (@hem_ant_more) September 8, 2019
isro: are you there? vikram lander:isro: please respondlander:isro: hello?? lander: pic.twitter.com/FKHGzQlTVr— x (@shubhubharadwaj) September 8, 2019
Even if contact with the rover is not reestablished, 95% os the mission Chandrayaan-2 still remains successful, as the orbiter will still keep orbitting the moon.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Announces Historical Drama Prithviraj on Birthday
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds