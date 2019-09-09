Take the pledge to vote

Desi Twitter Reaches Out As ISRO Tries to Re-establish Contact with Vikram Lander

Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for fourteen days. This became a new ray of hope for Indians who have been disappointed after communications was lost.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 9, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
After losing communications with the Vikram Lander rover in the early hours of Saturday, ISRO has announced that the lander has been spotted.

The Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module has been located on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Sunday, in an admission that the planned soft-landing wasn't successful.

The image of the lander rover 'Pragyan' is housed inside and it was captured by on-board camera of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is healthy, safe and functioning normally in the intended orbit around the Moon.

Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for 14 days. This became a new ray of hope for Indians who have been disappointed after communication was lost.

Twitter also came up with some suggestions on how ISRO could make the Vikram Lander respond, with some iconic Indian sentences they were sure the rover would respond to.

Even if contact with the rover is not reestablished, 95% os the mission Chandrayaan-2 still remains successful, as the orbiter will still keep orbitting the moon.

