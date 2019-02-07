LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids

Remembering the good 'ol days, Indians have taken to Twitter to share some of the rumours they believed were true as kids with #90sKidsRumours.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Superstitions and rumours go hand in hand especially if you are a 90's desi kid.

From flipping upturned chappals to NOT cutting nails at night to avoiding non-veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hanging nimbu-mirchi in front of our vehicles for safety (airbags, who?), we Indians have been following age-old practices because our nanis-dadis told us to do so without offering any logical explanation.

While these superstitions were more or less limited to our homes, bizarre rumours followed us to our schools.

WWE wrestler Undertaker had more than one life? Check.
Omni car was nothing but a kidnapping vehicle? Check.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had a spring in his bat? Check.

Remembering the good 'ol days, the desis have taken to Twitter to share some of the rumours they believed were true as were kids.

(Friendly warning: Major nostalgia ahead.)












































































Harsha Bhogle too had to say something.





