Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids

So did Jayasuriya had steel in his bat and his bat was going to be tested. #90sKidsRumours https://t.co/a1WkxUu2ex — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2019

"Ricky Ponting played with a spring bat in the 2003 WC Finals & hence was able to hit such big sixes. There is going to be a rematch soon."#90sKidsRumors — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 6, 2019

Collect H M T letter in the 1 rupee coin. You will get a HMT watch !!! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/k2Mg9tF8TD — Sudhakar (@SudhakarTweets) February 5, 2019

If we swallowed this seeds mistakenly then a tree has grown on my head .. true na kya din the woh bachpan ke #90sKidsRumors

#90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/E7d2ZAKbWu — Ekram urrab (@ekram_urrab) February 6, 2019

The blue part of the eraser (rubber) will erase D Ink #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/0j1ZzQj8Kv — (@Abiiii_07) February 5, 2019

We thought MRF is a bat manufacturing company & whenever we go to shop to buy this we ask 'Mujhe MRF bat dho' #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/UrEBtm1WTH — Sai Teja Pachipulusu (@im_saitejap) February 6, 2019

If you keep a peacock feather in your notebook, it will give birth to many more feathers! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/8fpKyEiClG — Sahana A (@SonaSahanaA) February 5, 2019

Collect 5 of these and win stuff#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/E5q50J2mLX — Reveries (@nscriptions) February 5, 2019

If you swallow boomer you excrete it after 6 years #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/uE6n3YqvCL — Ketan Rampal (@k10rampal) February 6, 2019

Shaktimaan wil come to save us when we r in trouble Those Days wer simple n Fun #90skidsrumors pic.twitter.com/j59ciL1X4l — Vettaiyanparaak (@vettaiyanparak) February 5, 2019

Running off the road when we see this lorry believing it’s avatar of yamaraj...coz it’s used for killing people in movies #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/JlkMsIms2j — வீரபாண்டி (@Vimmi86) February 6, 2019

#90sKidsRumors



Coin becomes magnet when train passes through it?? pic.twitter.com/4QXI5273OA — Deepak Appalaneni (@DAppalaneni) February 5, 2019

As a kid, who else thought when yu ate a watermelon seed a watermelon would grow inside ur stomach #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/agHScA8DLf — Surya R prasanna (@jebasurya) February 6, 2019

This pencil can create everything u desire #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/YfFZlnqen7 — A (@ThePhilonoist_) February 5, 2019

I believed this Very deeeeeply.....I got nearly 57 Spidy bites and Got a Superman punch from my mom #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/zQyLgZo9E9 — Thalapathy Sharpz (@ManojSharp3) February 6, 2019

If you have two of this circle in your hair you will marry twice (ரெண்டு பொண்டாட்டி) #90sKidsRumours #90sUncles #90sAunties pic.twitter.com/uCt9llc7fn — Peter Ragul (@ragulp007) February 6, 2019

If you accidentally swallow the seed then tree would be grown in your stomach #90sKidsRumors #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/dYlBLkZ1DA — (@Befrank20) February 5, 2019

Kissing is enough to make babies. #90sKidsRumours — Frank (@FranklinnnMJ) February 5, 2019

The Best Rumour I’ve Heard In My Childhood Is All About Teeth Falling .! People Used To say that If We Burry our Fallen teeth in Soil You Get A Plant After Some Days And They Also Said Me That If I Keep My fallen Teeth under my Pillow I Will Get Sweet dreams #90sKidsRumours — Jahnavi Gangadhar (@jahnavi_reddy__) February 6, 2019

Maybe it qualifies for #70sKidsRumours. Abid Ali could bowl a "sur sur batti" (the ball that rolls after pitching!) at will. https://t.co/n1CyZmVMxC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2019

Superstitions and rumours go hand in hand especially if you are a 90's desi kid.From flipping upturned chappals to NOT cutting nails at night to avoiding non-veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hanging nimbu-mirchi in front of our vehicles for safety (airbags, who?), we Indians have been following age-old practices because our nanis-dadis told us to do so without offering any logical explanation.While these superstitions were more or less limited to our homes, bizarre rumours followed us to our schools.WWE wrestler Undertaker had more than one life? Check.Omni car was nothing but a kidnapping vehicle? Check.Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had a spring in his bat? Check.Remembering the good 'ol days, the desis have taken to Twitter to share some of the rumours they believed were true as were kids.(Friendly warning: Major nostalgia ahead.)Harsha Bhogle too had to say something.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.