Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
Remembering the good 'ol days, Indians have taken to Twitter to share some of the rumours they believed were true as kids with #90sKidsRumours.
From flipping upturned chappals to NOT cutting nails at night to avoiding non-veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hanging nimbu-mirchi in front of our vehicles for safety (airbags, who?), we Indians have been following age-old practices because our nanis-dadis told us to do so without offering any logical explanation.
While these superstitions were more or less limited to our homes, bizarre rumours followed us to our schools.
WWE wrestler Undertaker had more than one life? Check.
Omni car was nothing but a kidnapping vehicle? Check.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had a spring in his bat? Check.
(Friendly warning: Major nostalgia ahead.)
So did Jayasuriya had steel in his bat and his bat was going to be tested. #90sKidsRumours https://t.co/a1WkxUu2ex— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2019
"Ricky Ponting played with a spring bat in the 2003 WC Finals & hence was able to hit such big sixes. There is going to be a rematch soon."#90sKidsRumors— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 6, 2019
Collect H M T letter in the 1 rupee coin. You will get a HMT watch !!! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/k2Mg9tF8TD— Sudhakar (@SudhakarTweets) February 5, 2019
If we swallowed this seeds mistakenly then a tree has grown on my head .. true na kya din the woh bachpan ke #90sKidsRumors— Ekram urrab (@ekram_urrab) February 6, 2019
#90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/E7d2ZAKbWu
The blue part of the eraser (rubber) will erase D Ink #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/0j1ZzQj8Kv— (@Abiiii_07) February 5, 2019
90's rumour are better then today's#90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/HEdzA6Fklm— Ankush Dhaka (@DhakaAnkush) February 6, 2019
We thought MRF is a bat manufacturing company & whenever we go to shop to buy this we ask 'Mujhe MRF bat dho' #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/UrEBtm1WTH— Sai Teja Pachipulusu (@im_saitejap) February 6, 2019
Omni Car... Kidnappers vehicle#90sKidsRumors #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/ClQhYtzQsG— Adimoolam Anil Kumar (@AdimoolamAnil) February 6, 2019
If you keep a peacock feather in your notebook, it will give birth to many more feathers! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/8fpKyEiClG— Sahana A (@SonaSahanaA) February 5, 2019
Never worked #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/PXXpq175qt— Akshay Raj (@akshay_2k15) February 5, 2019
Collect 5 of these and win stuff#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/E5q50J2mLX— Reveries (@nscriptions) February 5, 2019
#90sKidsRumours Flames pic.twitter.com/g1SJSGjIuU— KFC கோபால் (@UnitedKaranians) February 6, 2019
If you swallow boomer you excrete it after 6 years #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/uE6n3YqvCL— Ketan Rampal (@k10rampal) February 6, 2019
Shaktimaan wil come to save us when we r in trouble Those Days wer simple n Fun #90skidsrumors pic.twitter.com/j59ciL1X4l— Vettaiyanparaak (@vettaiyanparak) February 5, 2019
Running off the road when we see this lorry believing it’s avatar of yamaraj...coz it’s used for killing people in movies #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/JlkMsIms2j— வீரபாண்டி (@Vimmi86) February 6, 2019
#90sKidsRumors— Deepak Appalaneni (@DAppalaneni) February 5, 2019
Coin becomes magnet when train passes through it?? pic.twitter.com/4QXI5273OA
As a kid, who else thought when yu ate a watermelon seed a watermelon would grow inside ur stomach #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/agHScA8DLf— Surya R prasanna (@jebasurya) February 6, 2019
This pencil can create everything u desire #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/YfFZlnqen7— A (@ThePhilonoist_) February 5, 2019
#90sKidsRumors Computers has only 2 functions pic.twitter.com/JcFIXB5wgQ— गोंडसHOPE (@Desi_Bangtan) February 6, 2019
#90sKidsRumors— The Gaur Gopal Das (@the_gaur) February 5, 2019
Undertaker died and came back from grave. #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/V84ixkpH6d
I believed this Very deeeeeply.....I got nearly 57 Spidy bites and Got a Superman punch from my mom #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/zQyLgZo9E9— Thalapathy Sharpz (@ManojSharp3) February 6, 2019
If you have two of this circle in your hair you will marry twice (ரெண்டு பொண்டாட்டி) #90sKidsRumours #90sUncles #90sAunties pic.twitter.com/uCt9llc7fn— Peter Ragul (@ragulp007) February 6, 2019
If you accidentally swallow the seed then tree would be grown in your stomach #90sKidsRumors #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/dYlBLkZ1DA— (@Befrank20) February 5, 2019
Kissing is enough to make babies. #90sKidsRumours— Frank (@FranklinnnMJ) February 5, 2019
The Best Rumour I’ve Heard In My Childhood Is All About Teeth Falling .! People Used To say that If We Burry our Fallen teeth in Soil You Get A Plant After Some Days And They Also Said Me That If I Keep My fallen Teeth under my Pillow I Will Get Sweet dreams #90sKidsRumours— Jahnavi Gangadhar (@jahnavi_reddy__) February 6, 2019
Harsha Bhogle too had to say something.
Maybe it qualifies for #70sKidsRumours. Abid Ali could bowl a "sur sur batti" (the ball that rolls after pitching!) at will. https://t.co/n1CyZmVMxC— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2019
