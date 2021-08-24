Desi Twitter Roasts American Columnist Who Said Indian Food 'Based on 1 Spice'

Indian and true foodies around the world are furious after an opinion piece in The Washington Post, written by humour columnist Gene Weingarten, described Indian food as “based entirely on one spice”, and can knock off “a vulture off a meat wagon.” The article, since getting published, has been criticised by celebrity chefs, top diplomats to general food enthusiasts, and Indians on social media for the ignorant remarks, with many calling it racist.

In the piece published on August 19, Weingarten wrote, “The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports … and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice."

Television host and Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi slammed the article for being “lazy and racist" and accused Weingarten of “gleefully reducing the culture and country of 1.3 billion people to a (frankly) weak punchline."

Here is how people reacted to the aricle and its writer on Twitter:

On behalf of 1.3 billion people, kindly f**k off https://t.co/sXfHG1LeoC— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

.@geneweingarten thinks Indian food is terrible because it is entirely based on one spice. Which is basically the opposite of the truth. pic.twitter.com/sumaGpOBl4— Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) August 23, 2021

You are a absolute idiot @geneweingarten. We even put 8 spices in our omelets. https://t.co/DD83aqkJZF— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 23, 2021

.@geneweingarten thinks Indian food is terrible because it is entirely based on one spice. Which is basically the opposite of the truth. pic.twitter.com/sumaGpOBl4— Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) August 23, 2021

Trying to find that one spice that Indian food is based on pic.twitter.com/3dKEevNPTE— Ani (@earthlingual) August 23, 2021

Following the backlash, Washington Post updated the column saying, “A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry, and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected.”

The Washington Post has added a correction tonight to the top of the @geneweingarten column pic.twitter.com/p4yM7ar9Wk— Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) August 24, 2021

Took a lot of blowback for my dislike of Indian food in today's column so tonight I went to Rasika, DC's best Indian restaurant. Food was beautifully prepared yet still swimming with the herbs & spices I most despise. I take nothing back. https://t.co/ZSR5SPcwMF— Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) August 23, 2021

From start to finish plus the illo, the column was about what a whining infantile ignorant d—head I am. I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting. Apologies.(Also, yes, curries are spice blends, not spices.)— Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) August 23, 2021

Initially, Weingarten himself responded to the backlash by saying that he went out to dine at Washington DC’s best Indian restaurant, and the food was “still swimming with the herbs & spices I most despise. I take nothing back." However, he issued a better apology later, accepting his fault.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here