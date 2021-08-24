CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Twitter Roasts American Columnist Who Said Indian Food 'Based on 1 Spice'

People around the world are slamming the Washington Post article. (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Repredsentative)

Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi slammed the Washington Post article for being 'lazy and racist' and accused Gene Weingarten of 'reducing the culture and country of 1.3 billion people to a (frankly) weak punchline.'

Indian and true foodies around the world are furious after an opinion piece in The Washington Post, written by humour columnist Gene Weingarten, described Indian food as “based entirely on one spice”, and can knock off “a vulture off a meat wagon.” The article, since getting published, has been criticised by celebrity chefs, top diplomats to general food enthusiasts, and Indians on social media for the ignorant remarks, with many calling it racist.

In the piece published on August 19, Weingarten wrote, “The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports … and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice."

Television host and Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi slammed the article for being “lazy and racist" and accused Weingarten of “gleefully reducing the culture and country of 1.3 billion people to a (frankly) weak punchline."

Here is how people reacted to the aricle and its writer on Twitter:

Following the backlash, Washington Post updated the column saying, “A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry, and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected.”

Initially, Weingarten himself responded to the backlash by saying that he went out to dine at Washington DC’s best Indian restaurant, and the food was “still swimming with the herbs & spices I most despise. I take nothing back." However, he issued a better apology later, accepting his fault.

first published:August 24, 2021, 17:30 IST