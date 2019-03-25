Desi Twitter Schools Girl for Dissing 'Curd Rice' and Calling it 'Plain Rice and Yogurt'

yeaaa but it’s plain white rice? not a dish — sabrine. (@__sabrineh) March 21, 2019

yeaa I’m sure, it’s just the fact that it’s plain white rice — sabrine. (@__sabrineh) March 21, 2019

Which part of the world are you from!!...its delicious and well known in most of middle East and India. Helps with digestion problems too — Joker (@kamleshsahu29) March 21, 2019

Welcome to good taste, yoghurt rice ( Thayir Sadam in the great Tamil language) is a wonderful way to finish a meal and best eaten with this below pic.twitter.com/jFD1FIpXCo — C P Madhusudan (@lucid_madhu) March 21, 2019

If you’ve only seen this now, you ain’t seen nothing in life cos everyone eats that — Sam (@Samiraaa00) March 20, 2019

Double yay. It’s a staple in south India. Wait actually elixir. — Anita Umashankar (@aniumash) March 21, 2019

Ok but why is everyone not noticing the fork and spoon why not just the spoon why the fork https://t.co/WYPsFfjyoM — mallika (@mguptee) March 22, 2019

Ye to hamara 'Dahi - chawal' hai — skeptical doctor (@leastimportant_) March 21, 2019

yAy oR nAy bRUH WE'VE BEEN DOING THIS FOR CENTURIES AND YTS MAKE IT LOOK LIKE THEY JUST FOUND A MIND-BLOWING FOOD COMBINATION — juho's cheek squisher (@flirtksw) March 21, 2019

i could eat atleast 89 plates of this in one sitting — (@sohniyeet) March 21, 2019

Promotes growth of healthy gut bacteria, improves digestion and relieves constipation ..also immunity from watching any mushy superficial pix of Nick and priyanka — Dipti jadhav (@shockingcart) March 22, 2019

If thachi mammu is weird for you then "?!?!?!!" — Harshitha A (@harshii_a) March 21, 2019

Don’t disrespect my Thayiru Saatham in this manner https://t.co/RRMCVBLoP1 — BABUSHKA BOI (@joe_shoo_wah) March 21, 2019

chore??? and thire?!? this is a staple in a malayalee household ma’am get cultured https://t.co/2Kti8bPCna — king crystal (@k1ngcrystal) March 23, 2019

This is the tastiest ever, i could never survive summers without rice and yogurt, literally where have yall been?? https://t.co/kyuQNhlEOO — Shero (@Love_urself1210) March 22, 2019

i can't believe i had to open twitter to see someone talk shit about doi-bhaat. bye https://t.co/YnHjmVHFdG — a singular michael (@aspensquiver) March 22, 2019

Wait! Is it 1800BC already? https://t.co/ZGm6HTpVVi — Kedar Kulkarni (@Kedar_Kulkarni_) March 22, 2019

This legendary yet simple dish that you’re dissing SAVED MY LIFE when I was a kid with a terrible stomach virus & infected intestines

It’s also DELICIOUS & AFFORDABLE https://t.co/zJAEW9jmzJ — SOUAD (@SuTraveller) March 22, 2019

Britishers took everything from India except our taste in food. https://t.co/DzFSYRyqp5 — Sahil Khan (@sahilk) March 22, 2019

If you've never had rice with yogurt you're weird and uncultured as hell https://t.co/0BNBJYHGC0 — ali (@Dxgga) March 20, 2019

Curd rice or Thayir Sadam is a staple in most South Indian households every time summer rolls around.And this easy and simple delicacy isn't limited to just South India, it is spread across the entire subcontinent, known as "dahi chawal, doi bhaat, perugu vannam, thachchu mammam," among many other names.However, this summer favourite delicacy didn't have the same effect on a Twitter user who posted a picture of it with the caption, "now I’ve seen it all."In a reply to the tweet, she further dissed it saying, "yogurt with plain white rice is not a dish."And then said, "it's just the fact that its plain rice."Desi Twitter, however, wasn't having it.To sum it up, for the last 48 hours on Twitter, there has been much ado about curd rice.