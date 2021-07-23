CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Desi Twitter Shares How Families Roast Each Other in Times of 'Unbearable' Pain

A Twitter user asked, "Does your family also find humor in the moments of unbearable pain?" (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representational)

A Twitter user shared an incident about how her uncle made fun of him slipping on stairs and asked, "Does your family also find humor in the moments of unbearable pain?"

Growing up in an Indian family, we have all had incidents when we got injured or someone from our family did, and other members made fun of it no matter how much pain the person was in. It might sound insensitive to some people, but if taken in a sporting way, those incidents could become a viral Twitter thread later in life.

When Twitter user @fay_alif shared an incident about how her uncle made fun of him slipping on stairs and asked, “Does your family also find humor in the moments of unbearable pain?" desis had several hilarious incidents to share.

RELATED STORIES

It is quite a common thing for family members to roast one another. Recently, a woman on Twitter posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her dad on what seemed like the family Whatsapp group chat and it has left the internet in splits. She shared a screenshot of her family’s group chat where she informed them about her new job. She wrote, “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you." To this, her father’s hilarious response was, “Relax Neha, you haven’t won the Oscar."

first published:July 23, 2021, 14:32 IST