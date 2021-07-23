Desi Twitter Shares How Families Roast Each Other in Times of 'Unbearable' Pain

Growing up in an Indian family, we have all had incidents when we got injured or someone from our family did, and other members made fun of it no matter how much pain the person was in. It might sound insensitive to some people, but if taken in a sporting way, those incidents could become a viral Twitter thread later in life.

When Twitter user @fay_alif shared an incident about how her uncle made fun of him slipping on stairs and asked, “Does your family also find humor in the moments of unbearable pain?" desis had several hilarious incidents to share.

Does your family also find humor in the moments of unbearable pain?Chachu slipped on stairs and later told us “aadhi seerhiyaan mein manually utra, aadhi automatically.” 😭😭😂 — ‎✪ ‎Fariha ✪ (@fay_alif) July 20, 2021

I fractured my index finger after injury and it healed a little twisted. My sister said “ab ghee nikalne K liye ungli terhi nai krni parey gi"— Cyndhu Abbasi (@CyndhuAbbasi) July 20, 2021

My daadi couldn’t walk unassisted and was visiting, abbu asked me to bring a supporting stick on way back, I asked stick or walker? Daadi said, nahin roller skates lai aa— affansive (@Hyderaffan) July 20, 2021

Once my friend’s father-in-law was in the hospital and he is a Parkinson’s patient, my friend while going to visit him said “Abhi mujhe apnay susar ka break-dance dekhnay bhi jana hai”.— Raaa (@LastIdentity) July 20, 2021

my sister once gave me a jhoola on a rolling chair, it was near one of our sofa. the jhoola was so fast that i hit my nose on the sofa’s wooden area, they took me to the doctor, the doctor was like, insaan ki naak nahi hai, haathi ki lagadoon? everyone called me a joker for days.— Moiza Khalil (@moizatweet) July 20, 2021

We have a family friend who narrates about one of her very old relatives ke he’d joke his time on earth was up ‘bas ab overtime chal Raha hai’ never fails to make me laugh.— Atiya (@bhumrobhumro) July 20, 2021

My friend once got bitten by a dog and when we are at the doctor he said “Bhai mood nahi tha warna wapis kaat deta usse😐😐"— Hussain (@Dumbasssensei) July 20, 2021

It is quite a common thing for family members to roast one another. Recently, a woman on Twitter posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her dad on what seemed like the family Whatsapp group chat and it has left the internet in splits. She shared a screenshot of her family’s group chat where she informed them about her new job. She wrote, “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you." To this, her father’s hilarious response was, “Relax Neha, you haven’t won the Oscar."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here