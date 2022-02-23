Desi Twitter User Shares 'Hack' to Keep Your Apple AirPods from Getting Stolen

AirPods keep getting stolen? This Desi Twitter user has a genius hack for you that proves necessity truly is the mother of invention. Apple AirPods come with an option to personalise them where the buyer can get their name engraved, and Twitter user Pranav suggests that you make it “Samsung" instead of your name. Another user, Kunal Sharma, thinks you could make it “Micromax" too, whatever serves your purpose. One might argue that Micromax earphones are just as fit to be stolen as AirPods, but the latter’s market value might admittedly make it a more lucrative steal. You’ve got to admit: this hack is “nothing like anything". Be advised, though; this hack might take away half the reason anyone thinks of getting AirPods: the flex.

How to keep your AirPods from getting stolen. pic.twitter.com/lcgxo6MEMJ— Kunal Sharma (@dbzkunalss) February 22, 2022

Take away the reason for flex !! https://t.co/SgTyZ0qlo5— Ayahuasca (@staringepiphany) February 22, 2022

Dem fools still gonna steal https://t.co/h4RjPwZ4JI— X I I · X I (@justiceikeh) February 22, 2022

Your AirPods should be good now, except if you accidentally self-sabotage by swallowing them. Yes, it’s a thing that’s been known to happen more than once. For example, last year, a 27-year-old podcaster managed to create a profound buzz involving a medicine tablet, AirPods, and her gut. At first, the order of items and the items themselves might make you scratch your head, but that actually fits the premise of the situation Bellmer found herself one day. An incident in the life of a podcaster and esthetician hailing from Boston went viral on social media and is making AirPods users more prudent about their product. Apparently, Bellmer popped one of her AirPods, which she thought was an Ibuprofen 800 mg tablet, and flushed it down her belly with some water.

For other situations of genuine concern involving your AirPods, the next ones could help you keep track of them physically. Apple has filed for a patent that shows how its AirPods models will be able to keep track of users’ physical activity. “Wireless Ear Bud System With Pose Detection", is a newly-revealed patent application that proposes determining details of your movement via AirPods, reports AppleInsider.

