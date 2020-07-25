BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Desi Twitter User Who Wanted an 'Aesthetic' Background Starts Viral Photoshop War

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.



Apart from having some discussions on social media, the platform sometimes turns into a funny medium, thanks to all the memes and jokes. In a recent incident, Twitter user @KyuHaiYe asked netizens to help her with a picture. The image posted online shows the girl smiling with a messy background behind. She asked help to change the background of the picture.

“Can someone change the background of this picture to make it look aesthetic?” the caption read.

Soon after, the post went viral, attracting around two thousand likes. A lot of people shared their take on the “aesthetic” background. While some actually shared her picture with attractive hues and shades, others simply used it as a content to post memes.

Here are some of the replies, which took the effort to make the background more desirable.

The girl thanked everyone for their efforts. Some of these edits were made using the Picsart app, as informed by the users. Other people also started requesting these users to edit their photos in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, a number of users pasted a funny background to the picture, giving it a hilarious turn. A user pasted images of animals in the background, with the caption, “Graphic Designing Is My Passion.”

Another one edited the picture of US President Donald Trump.

Here are other funny noteworthy replies:

Be careful of what you wish for on the Internet.

