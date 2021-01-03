News18 Logo

Desi Twitter's Newest Meme is How Indians vs Americans React Differently to Same Scenarios
2-MIN READ

Desi Twitter's Newest Meme is How Indians vs Americans React Differently to Same Scenarios

Image for representation. Credits: News18/Twitter.

Image for representation. Credits: News18/Twitter.

The meme which comes in a text-tweet format is a division by countries, a desi country vs the USA. It's represented by flags, with the USA flag first stating a normal scenario, and then an Indian or Pakistani flag explaining how different the same scenario in a desi country would look like.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Growing up in India versus growing up in America has different experiences.

In one, you grow up much like your American peers becoming part of a culture that plays video games or visits each others homes, in another you grow up play-fighting in mud and playing outdoor games.

But the cultural shift doesn't end there - you act and behave differently growing up and staying in India, and the newest Twitter meme highlights just that.

The meme which comes in a text-tweet format is a division by countries, a desi country vs the USA. It's represented by flags, with the USA flag first stating a normal scenario, and then an Indian or Pakistani flag explaining how different the same scenario in a desi country would look like.

Here's some of the best ones we found so far.

The irony of the meme lies in the fact that most of these are perfectly acceptable scenarios in India, and we only think "They do it differently in the west" when comparing them to what is social-norm in India. This meme not only points out the vast difference, but also how socially we're used to accepting only one of them as normal.


