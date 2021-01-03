Desi Twitter's Newest Meme is How Indians vs Americans React Differently to Same Scenarios

Growing up in India versus growing up in America has different experiences.

In one, you grow up much like your American peers becoming part of a culture that plays video games or visits each others homes, in another you grow up play-fighting in mud and playing outdoor games.

But the cultural shift doesn't end there - you act and behave differently growing up and staying in India, and the newest Twitter meme highlights just that.

The meme which comes in a text-tweet format is a division by countries, a desi country vs the USA. It's represented by flags, with the USA flag first stating a normal scenario, and then an Indian or Pakistani flag explaining how different the same scenario in a desi country would look like.

Here's some of the best ones we found so far.

*Fight breaks out in Class*Le' Classmates :🇺🇸 : Lets call the marshalls🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/7tfyinQO1y — https:// (@akhilmevada) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: Gynaec: Are you sexually active?🇮🇳: Gynaec: Are you married? — 🍿 (@aworldinpages) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: I hope you get well soon.🇮🇳: Mere tauji bhi isi bimari se marey the. — L (@larissafernand) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: Give me another chance?🇵🇰: mai uska dost bolraha hoon us ne surf kha liya hai — Teeli (@teelipk) January 1, 2021

🇺🇲: *CALLING* TRING-TRING🇮🇳: *CALLING* namaskar, hamara desh aur poora vishv aaj covid-19 ki chunauti ka samna kar raha hai...*presses #1* TRING-TRING — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : I'll be there in an hour.🇮🇳 : Bas bhai 5 min. me pohonch jaunga — vedant khare (@vedantkhare2) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸 : Hey man , you dropped your wallet🇮🇳 : — Shaan Nagar (@Falana_Dikana) January 1, 2021

Guys to girls who watch football:🇺🇸: Oh you watch football, that’s great!🇮🇳: Chal bata offside rule kya hota hai — notsovirall (@notsovirall) January 1, 2021

🇺🇸 : they’re dating 🇮🇳 : inki achhi friendship hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: Shaun/Shawn/Seán🇮🇳: Agarwal/ Agrawal/ Aggarwal — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: i think you should see a therapist 🇮🇳: shaadi karlo sab theek ho jayega — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) January 1, 2021

🇺🇲: What a beautiful place🇮🇳: Lag hee nahi raha India mei hain — Soumya A (@soumyaagarwaal) January 1, 2021

The irony of the meme lies in the fact that most of these are perfectly acceptable scenarios in India, and we only think "They do it differently in the west" when comparing them to what is social-norm in India. This meme not only points out the vast difference, but also how socially we're used to accepting only one of them as normal.