Desi Valentine's Day Memes and Jokes that Will Make Single Souls Cry With Laughter

Ah sh*t, here we go again.

If you are one of those who is single by choice or halaat this Valentine's Day, it's OKAY.

Teddies, kisses, hugs, Archies cards, V-Day shayari aren't your thing? No problem.

Here's a complete list of 2020's Oscar-winning movies that you can go and binge-watch this weekend.

Also, BoJack Horseman final season is out there. Just saying.

But if you have no plans whatsoever on the Love Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.

Save money this Valentine's Day by being unlovable — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 12, 2020

Don’t believe in the hype of marketing around Valentine’s Day.14th February is just another date you don’t have 🎉 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) February 13, 2020

some dating advice from seasoned couples ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdIsKmSR7s — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 13, 2020

"babe, we don't need a day to celebrate it — for us every day is Valentine's Day""seedha seedha bol na gift ke paise nahi hai" — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) February 14, 2020

When someone asks your Valentine’s Day plans. pic.twitter.com/A4r2EYXOpC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2020

And some evergreen jokes to lighten things up.

Friend : Valentine's Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai?Me : Umeed ke saath — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017

Valentine’s Day is the Comic Sans of holidays. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018

I told this girl to talk dirty to me in DM. Now we are discussing politics and religion. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2015

When he finally finds your g-spot pic.twitter.com/jgFRLyAW7q — Priyal (@priyal) October 7, 2015

*termites on date*Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?Termite: table for two. — Ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015

On Valentine's Day, I even sweat hearts for you... @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BcUo0qaPqa — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 14, 2016

"Do you have a date for Valentine's Day?"Me: Yes... February 14th — Zachary (@zacharywhyde) January 28, 2018

Texted 'Get well soon' to a guy who's in coma and 'Happy birthday' to my crush. The guy replied 'Thanks' — Akash (@vaderakash) September 25, 2016

This is one of the most fulfilling relationships I've had in in my life pic.twitter.com/wBF9CuvCG4 — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 6, 2016

(late 20s & living w parents) me: mom we r out of eggs so i am going out to buy somemom: soon u will b out of eggs that cannot be bought — bangsty (@_bangstea_) December 24, 2016

It's so annoying when you love someone and want to spend the rest of your life with them and they don't accept your friend request. — bol ke zubaan hai jab tak 🇮🇳 (@GhantaGuy) August 19, 2015

Hindu Mahasabha is my last hope to get married. — Shan (@klpe) February 4, 2015

Yaha logo ka roka ho raha hai, aur mere sath ab bhi dhoka ho raha hai. — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 17, 2016

The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014

A classic BigB tweet for you to ponder upon.

T 3090 - A question :Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

You're doing amazing, sweetie.

ur purpose in the universe may not hapen during ur lifetime. a thousamd years from now, two ppl may fall in love over the dust u left behind — jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 5, 2016

