Desi Valentine's Day Memes and Jokes that Will Make Single Souls Cry With Laughter
Alone this Valentine's Day? It's okay. V-Day memes have got your back.
Ah sh*t, here we go again.
If you are one of those who is single by choice or halaat this Valentine's Day, it's OKAY.
Teddies, kisses, hugs, Archies cards, V-Day shayari aren't your thing? No problem.
Here's a complete list of 2020's Oscar-winning movies that you can go and binge-watch this weekend.
Also, BoJack Horseman final season is out there. Just saying.
But if you have no plans whatsoever on the Love Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.
Save money this Valentine's Day by being unlovable— Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 12, 2020
Don’t believe in the hype of marketing around Valentine’s Day.14th February is just another date you don’t have 🎉— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) February 13, 2020
some dating advice from seasoned couples ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdIsKmSR7s— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 13, 2020
"babe, we don't need a day to celebrate it — for us every day is Valentine's Day""seedha seedha bol na gift ke paise nahi hai"— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) February 14, 2020
When someone asks your Valentine’s Day plans. pic.twitter.com/A4r2EYXOpC— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2020
And some evergreen jokes to lighten things up.
Friend : Valentine's Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai?Me : Umeed ke saath— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017
Valentine’s Day is the Comic Sans of holidays.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018
I told this girl to talk dirty to me in DM. Now we are discussing politics and religion.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2015
When he finally finds your g-spot pic.twitter.com/jgFRLyAW7q— Priyal (@priyal) October 7, 2015
*termites on date*Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?Termite: table for two.— Ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015
On Valentine's Day, I even sweat hearts for you... @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BcUo0qaPqa— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 14, 2016
"Do you have a date for Valentine's Day?"Me: Yes... February 14th— Zachary (@zacharywhyde) January 28, 2018
Texted 'Get well soon' to a guy who's in coma and 'Happy birthday' to my crush. The guy replied 'Thanks'— Akash (@vaderakash) September 25, 2016
This is one of the most fulfilling relationships I've had in in my life pic.twitter.com/wBF9CuvCG4— Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 6, 2016
(late 20s & living w parents) me: mom we r out of eggs so i am going out to buy somemom: soon u will b out of eggs that cannot be bought— bangsty (@_bangstea_) December 24, 2016
It's so annoying when you love someone and want to spend the rest of your life with them and they don't accept your friend request.— bol ke zubaan hai jab tak 🇮🇳 (@GhantaGuy) August 19, 2015
Hindu Mahasabha is my last hope to get married.— Shan (@klpe) February 4, 2015
Yaha logo ka roka ho raha hai, aur mere sath ab bhi dhoka ho raha hai.— BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 17, 2016
The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014
A classic BigB tweet for you to ponder upon.
T 3090 - A question :Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019
You're doing amazing, sweetie.
ur purpose in the universe may not hapen during ur lifetime. a thousamd years from now, two ppl may fall in love over the dust u left behind— jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 5, 2016
