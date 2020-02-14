Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Desi Valentine's Day Memes and Jokes that Will Make Single Souls Cry With Laughter

Alone this Valentine's Day? It's okay. V-Day memes have got your back.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Desi Valentine's Day Memes and Jokes that Will Make Single Souls Cry With Laughter
Image credits: B. R. Films / YouTube.

Ah sh*t, here we go again.

If you are one of those who is single by choice or halaat this Valentine's Day, it's OKAY.

Teddies, kisses, hugs, Archies cards, V-Day shayari aren't your thing? No problem.

Here's a complete list of 2020's Oscar-winning movies that you can go and binge-watch this weekend.

Also, BoJack Horseman final season is out there. Just saying.

But if you have no plans whatsoever on the Love Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.

And some evergreen jokes to lighten things up.

A classic BigB tweet for you to ponder upon.

You're doing amazing, sweetie.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

