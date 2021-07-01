Desi Woman Announces Marriage on Twitter, People Play Tic-tac-toe on Her Mehendi

Nowadays, people cannot eat or visit a place without sharing an update on their social media accounts. Every big announcement — from pregnancy to marriage or even if one has to vent out his/her frustration, all turn up to social media. But what makes these posts even more interesting are the hilarious replies and comments. The way some netizens respond leaves you in splits and many times, they go on to make headlines. This sight is more frequent on Twitter and recently, another incident has come to light. A woman on the microblogging site shared the news of her wedding. While some congratulated her for embarking on this new journey, others turned it into a game of tic-tac-toe. A Twitter user Khadija, as the name read on her wedding cake, shared two pictures from her nikah. One of them, in which she is showing off her beautiful wedding ring and hennaed hands, started a weird game.

She first shared a photo of her wedding cake. In the second click, she was seen flaunting her wedding ring. Khadija captioned the second image, “I can’t believe I betrayed y’all and married a m*n.”

i can’t believe i betrayed y’all and married a m*n❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9BNl1ez5o— kaii (@unoreverse_11) June 26, 2021

Twitter users, which included some of her close friends, congratulated Khadija on getting married, while some of them were busy playing tic-tac-toe on her hand. The hilarious trend started when one of the users realised that the pattern of heena on the bride’s hand is similar to the tic-tac-toe game. He marked a cross in one of the blocks and shared the image. Others simply followed him and played the game along.

X is next! pic.twitter.com/AMYQpDUsH2— Bumpin' Bussies 2 - When Guyana Met Rwanda! (@Geechee4Kamala) June 27, 2021

Khadija shared the images, wherein users had marked ‘X’ and ‘O’ on her hand, via her Twitter handle. Along with the post, she wrote, “Can’t announce anything on this app.”

can’t announce nothing on this app pic.twitter.com/rsk6hoGtfH— kaii (@unoreverse_11) June 27, 2021

