Desi Woman Bought Audi after ‘Struggling’ in Rickshaw. Twitter Cries 'Privilege Gap'

The class and privilege divide is as old as time and the demarcation is mostly unequal with the rich getting richer and the poor turn further poorer. While it is also true that people make their own destinies, the societal gap between a well-off person and someone of meagre income often keeps getting wider. A recent post by a LinkedIn user received a lot of backlash when her post about ‘struggles in life’ went viral. So what exactly did this user post?

The LinkedIn post was shared on Twitter by a user. It spoke about a woman who bought a luxury car from her own hard-earned money even though she hails from a well to do family. But elaborating on her struggles, the woman rubbed many the wrong way when she stated that she ‘struggled’ in rickshaws and taxis before opening up her foundation and ‘other businesses’. Check out what she wrote:

The lack of self awareness of some folks on LinkedIn truly amazes me 😂 pic.twitter.com/M9Crqc7D7v— Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) July 20, 2021

The post evoked some strong reactions from people who, as expected caught on to her comment on ‘struggling in rickhshaws and taxis’.

I struggled in rickshaw and taxi ma'am pls — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) (@Havaldarshinde) July 20, 2021

Posts like these why I avoid LinkedIn like the plague.That being said, it is good if they worked and got a luxury car, what does one get by making up stories of struggles that are so obviously of privilege.— Two And A Half Andolan Jeevi Brain Cells (@Nahopayega09) July 20, 2021

Is this a parody post— ℕ ℙ (@Bellatrix_Stark) July 20, 2021

Bestie, I give up — Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid (@DietPravda) July 20, 2021

For a moment there I thought he worked an honest era or two as a driver— Amit (@amit_tushar) July 20, 2021

While most people will agree that one’s struggles cannot be downplayed, the idea is to not appear ton-deaf to others when it comes to a sensitive issue at hand.

As for tales of some actual struggles, a recent incident that came to light was of a Kerala based police woman, who despite being abandoned at 18 with a baby, scripted a success story at 31. After a decade of hard work, Anie Siva joined as a probationary sub-inspector at Varkala police station in Kerala.

