Desi Woman Dances to Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' at Times Square in Viral Video

Bollywood music has its fan all across the globe. A recent video that has gone viral shows a woman dancing to Bollywood music at New York’s Time Square. She can be seen dancing to Badshah’s “Tere Naal Nachna.” But that is not it, further into the video, she is joined by a bunch of strangers, who were passing by. Rapper Badshah’s songs have garnered a lot of popularity and are a constant on Instagram Reels. “Some bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers(cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol,” read the caption of the video. Initially, the people passing by giggled and tried to understand what was happening. Soon, the catchy tune captivated them and they joined in the grooving. The video has been shared by blogger Puja Jaiswal. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 2 million views. Let’s have a look:

“This is what Indian lack in. I loved that they all started dancing with you. India me aisa kuch nhi hota,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Love the way all the strangers came together on Bollywood beats!.”

The song is from 2018 movie ‘Nawabzaade’ and features Athiya Shetty.

Earlier this year, a tutorial on how to make a ‘Badshah song’ in two minutes left the internet in splits. Anshuman Sharma, a music producer, posted a video on Twitter that showed in eight steps how to compose a song that sounds like the ones sung by rapper Badshah. The result was so accurate that one of the commenters said that the song sounded ‘more Badshah than Badshah himself.’ In fact, Badshah himself retweeted it and said that Anshuman ‘almost cracked it’. Here is the tweet: “How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes!”

According to the music producer, here are the eight steps: Think about how many parties there are, think of a girl you want to party with and write about her, play some chords, add a catchy beat, add a synth bass, sing like you want entry into a club but are scared of parents, put brass hit and get inspired by DJ Snake songs, and then put it all together.

