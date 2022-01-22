Desi Woman Made 'Corona Vada' and Twitter Wants to Try it Just For 'Freak Value'

Oreo Pakoda, Fanta Maggie — bizarre food items seem to be the current trend on social media. So when you first hear the name, 'corona vada', it paints a picture of just another dish from the list. But it's unlike that. This vada is just like any other vada but in a shape similar to the novel coronavirus. The video of this unique vada-making was shared online by Twitter user, Mimpi. The clip begins as a regular recipe video ,and the chef starts making a dough of rice flour, cumin seeds and salt, kneading it with lukewarm water. For the stuffing, she then uses potato, onions, grated carrots, curry leaves and some regular spices.

But just then you start thinking it's a regular vada, the dish gets its 'corona' layering. After filling the stuffing into the dough balls, the chef coats the dish with soaked rice to give it a corona look. Things take an even more dramatic turn after this unique ball is steamed and the rice on the outer surface starts looking almost identical to the shape of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Since being posted online, the recipe of this 'corona vada' has received over 4,000 views along with several reactions from the Twitterati. Impressed with the creativity of the recipe, a user said that it was satisfying to see 'corona' being cut. Another user jokes that the recipe could probably be a way to beat the COVID-19.

Experimental food recipes, of late, have become a raging hit on social media. And to get their share of this viral trend people are busy popping new food videos. Recently a video of 'cheese golpappa' had gone viral on the internet.

The video featured an Indore food vendor making tandoori double cheese golgappa. While the fillings remain similar to a regular panipuri, it is then topped with cheese. A lot of it!

Shared by the Instagram page ' Mammi Ka Dhaba', the clip so far has received over 2.35 lakh views along with several reactions.

Which is the weirdest food experiment you have come across so far?

