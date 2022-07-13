Desi Woman Mimicking Alia Bhatt's Segment From 'Koffee With Karan' is Too Accurate

The first episode of Koffee with Karan gave the Internet ample content to fiddle with. Be it Alia Bhatt revealing her love story with Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh hilariously showing the mannerisms of fellow Bollywood actors, we saw it all. Hopping onto the hype train around Karan Johar’s popular show, an artist named Chandni has now mimicked Alia Bhatt.

She copied a segment from the first episode of the talk show. The video shows her re-enacting the moment when the host Karan Johar asks her to speak for 30 seconds about a particular topic. “The Day @karanjohar will get married …Oh, my marriage?” reads the caption to this video. If watched this episode, you will have no problem understanding exactly which segment we are talking about. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 23K likes. “This was the favourite part of the show and now the favourite video of @chandnimimic,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “You should build your own character’s voice for your real identity…Why 2 copy others…:) I know mimicry artist does that thing only but you have a large fan base…people will love your own character voice.”

This is not the first time that Chandni’s mimicry video has gone viral. Earlier, she mimicked Alia Bhatt’s voice while ordering some pizza over call. In the video, she can be seen controlling her laughter while she mimics the actress. She also mentions Ranbir Kapoor as if he is sitting right to her. Towards the end, to confuse the person at the pizza store, she asks them if there is anything ‘gluten free’ on the menu.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s electrifying appearance on the new season of Koffee With Karan gave social media plenty of priceless moments. While everyone was impressed with Alia’s charm, Ranveer kind of stole the show with his antics, including some spot-on imitations of Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Not even Karan Johar himself, the host of the show, was spared of some good old Ranvir humour.

During a game on who knew their partner better, as Ranveer faced off Alia, he made it a point to also come for Karan Johar. Pointing out that Karan was favouring Alia in the game, Ranveer casually called out Karan’s “nepo bias”. The question was on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where Alia had played a cameo.Trust Ranveer Singh to drag Karan Johar at his own show. However, it was all in good faith and Twitter had a good laugh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.