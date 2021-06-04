buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Desi Woman Shares What Her Dad Did When She Wanted to Have Coconut Water
1-MIN READ

Desi Woman Shares What Her Dad Did When She Wanted to Have Coconut Water

Image Credits: Twitter/@irrartionalised

Image Credits: Twitter/@irrartionalised

As the post went viral, netizens joined in to share how their dads did similar things to make their day.

The bond between fathers and their daughters is special. Every now and then we hear stories of how dads pamper their ‘little girls’ and go out of their ways to make them feel like a princess. So when a Twitter user posted a similar incident, netizens jumped up to share stories about hero dads. A woman shared on Twitter how she told her father that she wanted to drink coconut water. A few hours later, she found a basket filled with multiple coconuts on her balcony.

As the post went viral, netizens joined in to share how their dads did similar things to make their day.

RELATED STORIES

Some users took to opportunity to share some hilarious memes.

The thread is just another example of how dads deserve all the love.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 16:27 IST