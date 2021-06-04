Desi Woman Shares What Her Dad Did When She Wanted to Have Coconut Water

The bond between fathers and their daughters is special. Every now and then we hear stories of how dads pamper their ‘little girls’ and go out of their ways to make them feel like a princess. So when a Twitter user posted a similar incident, netizens jumped up to share stories about hero dads. A woman shared on Twitter how she told her father that she wanted to drink coconut water. A few hours later, she found a basket filled with multiple coconuts on her balcony.

Told my dad that I wanted naariyal paani. Here’s what I found in my balcony a few hours later: pic.twitter.com/AQnUF1C4pj— RJ Ira (@irationalised) June 3, 2021

As the post went viral, netizens joined in to share how their dads did similar things to make their day.

I’m a general conversation post lunch I just mentioned, Feel like having a scoop of coffee icecream & by dinner this is what I see. Fathers I tell you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2vCWktFynQ— P La (@Pankajj_La) June 4, 2021

Ha ha parents you ask them for 2 they will give you 20…I asked my dad for a Duracell last week because I forgot to get my stock…he promptly comes 1 floor down and hands out 3 batteries to my wife and leaves— Vijay Subramanian (@Vijaythedataguy) June 4, 2021

Yh.. Dads r like tht only! Back when I was living in Hyd, one day I told my dad m out of namkeen (yes..m an Indori! ) . The next day I received a whole bag full of my fav namkeen 😋😊 — The PoLiTiCaLe🏳‍🌈🇮🇳 (@ThePoliticale) June 3, 2021

Some users took to opportunity to share some hilarious memes.

Told me dad that I want nariyal pani. Here’s what he showed me. pic.twitter.com/dAjTTR5eGo— Adil Latheef Cherayakat (@cherayakat) June 3, 2021

The thread is just another example of how dads deserve all the love.

