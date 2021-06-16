Desi Woman Switching to Spoon After Cameraman Pans at Her is All of Us at Indian Weddings

Most of us may remember how some wedding cameramen in the 90s, the aughts, and even today have had an unexplained obsession with filming guests while they are having lavish wedding food. It seems the tradition has left a deep impression among youngsters even today who are now giving it a comical twist. A recent Instagram Reel shared last week shows how a regular wedding guest would have indulged in the delicious food available during the ceremony; however, the cameraman’s glaring lens forces her to conform to societal ways of “proper" eating etiquettes in public.

The reel opens with the shot of a woman who is immersed in preparing a morsel of what looks like biryani, with her hands. However, as soon as she lifts the mouthful of biryani with her hands and takes it towards her mouth, she notices the prying lens of the cameraman fixed on her. Conscious of the cameraman’s ever-judging camera lens, the lady drops the mouth-watering morsel of food and switches to a spoon. Taking small bites of biryani that formed the fraction of her hand-made dollop the lady resigns to the western table-manners and eats the food. The video certainly resonated with many viewers who expressed solidarity with the lady in the comments section.

The video shared by Niranjan Mahapatra on Instagram has been viewed over 58.3k times on the social media platform. Commenting on the post one user urged the cameraman to not disturb the woman and let her eat freely. While another user commented in Hindi, that the woman should not be apprehensive about eating with her hands since we are Indians and until all five fingers are not on the plate the full taste of the food cannot be relished.

While many users expressed their anger against the cameramen who always interrupted their food eating session during the weddings. While some users advised that one should not feel ashamed of eating with hands since that is Indian culture. As one user wrote, “are sharam ki kya bat (there is nothing to be ashamed of)”

