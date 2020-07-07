Desi Women are Embracing the Whole 9 Yards With Internet's #SareeTwitter Challenge

In India, the conventional standards of beauty are often ones associated with the west - fair skin, thin, long hair and often dressed in 'western' outfits.

Even though the world has become one global entity and cultural barriers rarely ever hold the world in place, India like almost all countries in the world has adapted, to jeans, to crop tops, to every current fashion trend.

And while a large section of the population still wears 'ethnic' outfits on an everyday basis, the urban section has almost completely moved onto western casual wear. This however, doesn't mean that desi women don't look for an occasion to wear 'Indian wear,' the most common of them, a sari.

Desi Twitter, is however, celebrating the sari, for still holding a special place in every desi woman's heart, with #SareeTwitter trending on Twitter India.

Because I have not worn a Saree for so long and because I absolutely love wearing them. Chalo kardia #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/Sadxy9N6gI — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 6, 2020

Since #SareeTwitter is happening ... here are some pics I took in India.



And one to show we still represent in Canada. pic.twitter.com/qs2MaG9oTv — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) July 6, 2020

#SareeTwitter pt2. But don’t show these to your Amma unless she’s a real one pic.twitter.com/Dlp7VR4mjx — Sharan Guru (@sharanxguru) July 7, 2020

To make up for a sareeless summer 2020 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/H5JbShVACe — ✊✊✊ (@gannyyyyy) July 7, 2020













Ok

So here I’m with my #SareeTwitter again pic.twitter.com/g42gflVKDO — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) July 6, 2020

Simply pretend ur seeing these the first time bc i want to fit in the #SareeTwitter wagon pls pic.twitter.com/OkEjrtFDGP — poo poo (@fungulinfection) July 6, 2020





Sari in India holds a more than just cultural significance for desi women, they hold emotional value: The first time you found your grandmother or mother's sari as a kid, and draped it around yourself in order to look more 'grown up,' or the first time you actually wore a sari, at a school function, or an occasion, they're something which still hold more special place than just another regular garment.

Last year too, this had become a trend on the platform.

