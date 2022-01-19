Desi Women Rejoice as ‘Marriage Strike’ Trends on Twitter after Men Cry ‘False Cases’

Marriage has often been called a patriarchal institution but in a reversal of sorts, a few men are denouncing it on Twitter. The hashtag #MarriageStrike is trending because a section of men feel that some Indian laws favour women. This comes after the issue of marital rape was a hot topic on social media for a couple of days. The Centre told Delhi High Court that it was considering a constructive approach to the issue of criminalising marital rape and has sought suggestions from state governments. Justice Rajiv Shakdher had said that “when the rape law grants no exemption in case of forced intercourse with a sex worker who chooses to withdraw consent at a belated stage, why should a wife be less empowered."

This stance drew objections from a section of men who said that such a law will empower women to file false cases. They say that women already have a upper hand in dowry cases, and the marital rape law will further hurt the interests of men. On Wednesday, things reached a point when men started posting that in a country with such discriminatory laws, it’s better if they do not marry.

“Gossip Aunty is back. This time aunty wants to protect her rights to r@pe men. Women who are against Gender Neutral #MaritalRape Laws want to protect their rights of r@ping men and then filing False Cases on them."

“When #ablanari holds an MSc degree has no job experience and doesn’t want to work but wants maintenance from the estranged husband for a lifetime! Work like other citizens of the country lazy woman!! Stop being a burden on men."

“These people are red pilled now. They know what it feels to be falsely accused. Many of them and their relatives were even sent to jail just on the basis of allegations. They hv become stronger and are fighting tooth and nail against these false cases."

“When I see #MarriageStrike trending in India the one thing that I make out is that the laws governing marriages which were already lopsided & the way #MaritalRape is now being introduced, there’ll be a large section of men who wouldn’t want to get married only."

“We vote for #MarriageStrike solve the problem not the system."

“A large chunk of Economy will be affected. Many sectors of economy are thriving based on Marriage and Families. When men start going on #MarriageStrike many of those sectors won’t be finding business anymore."

“to save Men from extinction men has to #MarriageStrike."

However, many women and a few men think that #MarriageStrike is a positive development.

“Kudos to Indian men for trending #MarriageStrike. More power to you guys. Please don’t call it off. I have found a new excuse to give my parents in order to postpone the marriage talks at my home. Thank you so much."

“Men tweeting in favour of #marriagestrike are potential rapists. Possible rapists. Previous rapists. Why would any man who is self-respecting not want for marital rape to be criminalised? How can there be legal protection for rape only becauseit happens in a marriage?"

“If men were on strike - how would we know? #MarriageStrike."

“Men opting for #MarriageStrike because they don’t understand consent."

“#MarriageStrike is the most hilarious trend of all of twitter. Feeling sad for every incel who thinks women are waiting to marry them."

“May the #MarriageStrike remain for the next few centuries. Full sapot to Indian menz."

“The thing about MGTOW is that for men who tell everyone they don’t need women, they sure as hell can’t stop talking about them. But even for their abysmally low standards, #MarriageStrike is a work of art. A self-sustaining parody that these jailbroken sperm think is a good idea."

“You are right sir, this will will apt way to teach us ice cream eating b*tches a lesson. Please continue #MarriageStrike. Don’t break resolve under any circumstances."

The definition of rape as per Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) includes all forms of sexual assault involving non-consensual intercourse with a woman. However, Exception 2 to Section 375 exempts unwilling sexual intercourse between a husband and a wife over 15 years of age from Section 375’s definition of “rape” and thus immunises such acts from prosecution.

