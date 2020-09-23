Designer Ritu Beri, Tribal Body Get Court Notice For Showcasing Naga Shawls Sans Permission

The Chakhesang Women Welfare Society (CWWS) has slapped acclaimed fashion designer Ritu Beri and the Tribal Co-Operative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) with a civil suit under the Union ministry of tribal affairs over wrongful showcasing of Chakhesang Naga shawls at a fashion event earlier in the year, a report in The Sentinel said.

The women's body has claimed damages for "wrongful and illegal action for infringement of registered GI.".

The suit, which was filed in the Court of District Judge, Phek in Nagaland earlier this month said Beri had showcased the Chakhesang traditional shawls at Suraj Kund Crafts Mela without their permission. It also said that in doing so, the show organisers had misused and distorting the symbols of the shawls which in turn wrongly represent the original concept of the clothing.

The CWWS on Tuesday issued a statement to Beri and TRIFED where it was informed that the court has issued summons to them and given them a month's time to reply.

The event in question was organised on February 7 under the theme "Naturally North East: the Naga Narrative".

The women's body was reported to have said that the show has caused "irreparable damage" and has "distorted the identity of the traditional shawls which are GI registered.

The two shawls in questions-'Rira' and 'Rura' have been a part of the Naga culture for a long time. While Rira is a men's shawl, the latter is worn by women.