Desis are Hitting Out of the Park for Twitter's 'Three-word' Love Story with ‘Cricket'

India is cricket-crazy and there is hardly any doubt about it. The sport is considered to be a religion in India and many ace players like Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly are considered its god. So, it was certainly interesting for Indians when Twitter India shared two words ‘Cricket and,’ asking the users to turn it into a three-word love story.

It is hard that the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s ‘captain cool’, is not mentioned when fans talk about cricket. Several users wrote Cricket and Dhoni or Cricket and Mahi in the comments section. Dhoni is affectionately called Mahi.

Cricket and Dhoni — Kavita rani (@ranikavita01) October 22, 2020

One user, Anshul Pandey completed the three-word story by adding batsman Yuvraj Singh’s name.

Cricket and Yuvraj ... — Anshul Pandey (@AnshulPandey93) October 22, 2020

A hilarious response by a user named Kajol Srinivasan was ‘Cricket and Ticket.’ She further wrote,“A Gambhir Story,” taking a jibe at the former batsman who retired from international cricket and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

Cricket and Ticket.A Gambhir Story — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) October 22, 2020

Replying to her comment, another Twitter user said “Imran Khan,” hinting that just like Gambhir, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan is a cricketer-turned-politician.

+ Imran khan — Kaun Snow? (@NamasteTrumpy) October 22, 2020

One user also hit out at the illegal act of match fixing that is to pre-decide the outcome of a match, violating rules of the game. Many cricketers over the years and across the playing countries have been accused of match fixing.

Cricket and Matchfixing — mihir (@mihirsclick) October 23, 2020

Reminiscing the old days in India, when a TV from the brand BPL was a prized possession and was used for watching cricket matches, a user wrote, “Cricket and BPL TV.”

Cricket and BPL Tv — SK خليل (@SK32325815) October 22, 2020

There is no dearth of tea lovers in the country and the comments on this thread proves that. A user posted tea emoji to complete the three-word love story. Another Twitter user agreed with the person and wrote, “Combo cricket with chai.”

Another user said, “Cricket and Dream 11,” talking about the fantasy sport platform which has become a rage among cricket lovers.

Cricket and Dream11 — Velociraptor (@raptorsworld) October 22, 2020

What word makes cricket a love story for you?