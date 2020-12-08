Desis are Imagining Mysterious Monolith Popping up in India and the Results are On-point

Monoliths have collectively managed to spark a new interest in humankind in the past few weeks.

The mysterious, shiny blocks of metal have been appearing-disappearing in different parts of the world recently and many on the Internet are convinced that aliens are finally taking over the earth. Going by how 2020 has turned out, well, we shall leave that to the experts.

The metallic monolith was first spotted in November in a remote part of Utah in the US. After that, the object was spotted in Romania. Then one popped up in California. Another one was spotted in the Netherlands too.

More recently, a gold monolith was discovered in Colombia. Photos and videos of the golden monolith on social media show the metal object standing erect in the middle of what appears to be an open field.

Indians, along with the rest of the world, have taken keep interest in monoliths. A quick google search suggests people looking up the "definition" of a monolith, while another google query has people searching for "monoliths in Delhi".

But what if one metallic structure actually were to appear in India? How would the desis react to a mysterious monolith?

Creative folks on Twitter have you covered.

From using a monolith as cricket stumps, to desis scribbling their lovers' name on the structure, to using the block as a selfie-spot, Twitterati have let their imaginations run wild.

if monolith appears in India pic.twitter.com/VBnDoLI7X7 — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 5, 2020

Monolith found in india . 2 days later : pic.twitter.com/a06vHMjda3 — Physicsis._.awesome7 (@Physicsisaweso1) December 5, 2020

If #Monolith appears in India, scene on next day will be: pic.twitter.com/nSuM2AmZVo — Bro. (@brosrike) December 6, 2020

True 😂😂😂😂😂😂India mein aisa hi hota pic.twitter.com/WiXbCqB6cu — कृतिक 🔥 (@adbhutnar) December 5, 2020

Four unidentified men were the ones who removed the shiny silver monolith from the middle of the remote area of the Utah desert, claimed an eye-witness on Tuesday.

Photographer Ross Bernards from Colorado wrote a detailed post on Instagram where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came out of nowhere and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow. Bernard also attached several photographs of the incident of the men breaking down the monolith.

However, as the Mirror reports, a group of stunt artists based in California has claimed responsibility for the monoliths. The group, named Most Famous Artist, took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes photos of the monoliths and also said that these were for sale for $45,000.