Desis Bid Farewell to TikTok App After its Ban in India in the Most TikTok Way Possible

Anger, happiness, dismay, relief. Indians have felt a lot of feelings since TikTok's ban in the country but that hasn't stopped them from sharing their favourite videos from the popular Chinese video app on Twitter.Developed by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok was promptly taken down by Apple Inc and Google last week from their respective app stores after Madras High Court issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India.The video-centric social media app has faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion.While the app ban has incurred "financial losses" of up to $500,000 a day for its developer, TikTok's departure has been met with memes and mockery online in India Sure, desis (including our neighbours), who have loyally followed the app, either for its cringe factor or sheer entertainment purposes, couldn't let the app disappear in the oblivion just like that.To give it a proper farewell that it deserves (especially in a country with 1/3rd of TikTok's global audience), Twitter user @TheMcBang started a now-viral thread - sharing some gems from TikTok India.Netizens, who were armed with some funny, bizarre, and downright creepy TikTok videos, joined the farewell party.If you've made this far and wish to watch more, you can check (or contribute) the entire thread here And on a serious note, the Supreme Court of India has so far not provided any interim relief on repeated pleas by TikTok developer Bytedance and referred the case back to the court in southern Tamil Nadu state, where the case will next be heard on Wednesday (April 24).