Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Desis Bid Farewell to TikTok App After its Ban in India in the Most TikTok Way Possible

Indians have felt a lot of feelings since TikTok's ban in the country but that hasn't stopped them from sharing their favourite videos from the popular Chinese video app on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Desis Bid Farewell to TikTok App After its Ban in India in the Most TikTok Way Possible
Indians have felt a lot of feelings since TikTok's ban in the country but that hasn't stopped them from sharing their favourite videos from the popular Chinese video app on Twitter.
Loading...
Anger, happiness, dismay, relief. Indians have felt a lot of feelings since TikTok's ban in the country but that hasn't stopped them from sharing their favourite videos from the popular Chinese video app on Twitter.

Developed by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok was promptly taken down by Apple Inc and Google last week from their respective app stores after Madras High Court issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India.

The video-centric social media app has faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion.

While the app ban has incurred "financial losses" of up to $500,000 a day for its developer, TikTok's departure has been met with memes and mockery online in India.

Sure, desis (including our neighbours), who have loyally followed the app, either for its cringe factor or sheer entertainment purposes, couldn't let the app disappear in the oblivion just like that.

To give it a proper farewell that it deserves (especially in a country with 1/3rd of TikTok's global audience), Twitter user @TheMcBang started a now-viral thread - sharing some gems from TikTok India.







Netizens, who were armed with some funny, bizarre, and downright creepy TikTok videos, joined the farewell party.











































































If you've made this far and wish to watch more, you can check (or contribute) the entire thread here.

And on a serious note, the Supreme Court of India has so far not provided any interim relief on repeated pleas by TikTok developer Bytedance and referred the case back to the court in southern Tamil Nadu state, where the case will next be heard on Wednesday (April 24).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram