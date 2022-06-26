Desis Cannot Believe Their Favourite 'ADD Gel' Pen from Childhood Costs Rs 40

Remember Add Gel pen which used to be everyone’s favourite in childhood? Back in the day, convincing our parents to buy us that expensive pen used to be a task in itself. However, times have changed now and the same pen costs double now, which is Rs. 20. Taking to Twitter, a person wrote, “Today I learnt that an Ad Gel pen now costs Rs. 40. 40 RUPEES FOR AD GEL PEN.” This tweet has hit the netizens hard as they refuse to believe the price. Not just this, but this one tweet came as a reality check for many about how they are growing up and inflation is real. Have a look at the tweet:

Today I learnt that an Ad Gel pen now costs Rs. 40. 40 RUPEES FOR AD GEL PEN — Ruchita (@roocheetah) June 23, 2022

Tweeples went berserk over the tweet and started remembering their time when such things came in cheap. “Inflation is real. Sorry for being too old like a dadaji, but hamare zamane main I used to get it for 12₹,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Yaar, kab aur kidhar? Yeh pen aaya market main 1996/97 main aur tab se 20 rupaye ka tha. Tab main school main tha aur 20 rupaye ka pen ghanta milna tha mujhe.”

People can also be seen Retweeting the tweet with their own caption. One person wrote, “Are you kidding me?!! I remember buying these pens for Rs. 10 for taking notes in College and would keep special pilot pens for Rs. 30-35 for exams.” Another one wrote, “Still remember, rich kids would use trimax which was around 35-40 back in the day, Ad gel used to be 25-30, and peasants like me would use Reynolds which was around 10-15.”

Here are a few reactions:

What the hellIf you have a dream/aim an ad gel costing rs 40 shouldnt bother you

Fort rs.3 me ati hai wahi itni acchi hai — Yash (@imyash0007) June 24, 2022

Woah. It was 20 RS in 2021 — Shashank Atreya (@ShashankAtreya1) June 23, 2022

ADD Gel Achiever was my first Pen. Bought at rupees 25 more than 10 years ago https://t.co/YgngxLt7Aj — Vaibhav (@VaibhaaavTweets) June 24, 2022

Inflation is here to stay. https://t.co/5VAewrUmIi — Dev (@DevkChawla) June 24, 2022

Inflation is real.

Hamare school time pe to 25 ki milti thi.

Khair muje kya, me to 3rs wali use and throw pen use krta tha. https://t.co/eNPq6R3sxb — Rigved Joshi (HBD Führer, amit) ️ (@ImakeCoolMusic) June 24, 2022

I think it always wrote like a 40 Rs. pen! It was grossly underpriced at 10/15 when we were growing up! https://t.co/P9VKdRSbRt — Deepak Kudapa (@DeepakKudapa) June 23, 2022

What is your take on the same?

