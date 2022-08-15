Desis Celebrate 'Azaadi' by Mocking British Working on India's Independence Day

Indians are celebrating the country’s 75th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. The special day commemorates the birth of a free nation after the relentless efforts of freedom fighters and revolutionaries against the oppressive British rule. While August 15 falls on Monday this year, an added reason for the folks to rejoice who are currently enjoying a long weekend, the fact that the British have no Independence Day of their own and perhaps no “chutti” to mark it either was brought up on Twitter to mock the colonisers.

The result? Hilarious.

Very awk when the London team asked us why do you have a holiday on Monday? — jyoti (@joypdf) August 14, 2022

When Brits realise everyone has an independence day holiday except them pic.twitter.com/Cn6wsBBB7O — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) August 14, 2022

I was once asked by my Brit colleague independence from what? I said it's independence from who, and that who is you! 😁😁 I mean Brits are one of the few nationalities that do not have a holiday for Independence, so…. https://t.co/rkZtahKDIj — what's in the name (@ornob0792) August 14, 2022

rip to the british nri's who will not get an holiday for independence day tomorrow, enjoy working losers — wet biscuit (@wet_parleg) August 14, 2022

That's the best reply… Since you left/we drove…. We celebrate…😃 — Ash (@Ashjrk) August 14, 2022

India’s freedom struggle against the British colonial rule was long-drawn spanning over 200 years and it was marked by many movements as well as armed revolutions.

Legendary freedom fighters and leaders such as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and many others sacrificed everything to see India as a free nation. In addition to the revolts of these freedom fighters, World War II tipped the odds in our favour by causing significant damage to the British forces, leaving them unable to rule over India.

Lord Mountbatten was eventually given power by the British Parliament to transfer power by June 30, 1948. However, observing the people’s impatience, Mountbatten realised that if he waited until June 1948, havoc will be created, which is why he advanced the process to August 1947.

