Desis Celebrated Sibling Love by Tying Rakhi to Their Doggos on Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan is all about expressing gratitude for the siblings who have vowed to protect us. It is also the celebration of the ones who stay by us, no matter what, who love us unconditionally and who are never scared to put themselves in line for us. Such is a love of a sibling, but there is also someone else who will do all of it, and maybe with lot more love, loyalty and enthusiasm. Its our doggos. Their love goes beyond our comprehension, they are our best friends and the ones who will fiercely protect us, no matter what the situation is. So, this Rakshabandhan, the doggos also got to be tied rakhi to, on their tiny furry paws – this is to celebrate them for existing in our lives.

Twitter saw a surge of posts where the doggos, just like the good boys that they are, can be seen posing with their paws that are decorated with the amulet. Some of them even chose to smile for the pictures. Aww.

Here are some of the instances that will melt you heart:

This Twitter user shared an adorable picture of his golden retriever who can be seen posing with his chew toy and his newly-acquired rakhi. We don’t know if its more gorgeous or more cute. This is the one we are talking about:

Daddy…. Look what little Zara tied on my paw! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/sTd91OhqrZ— Dog Lover (@libertariandesi) August 22, 2021

Here’s another doggo wearing rakhi. He protects the humans at every chance he gets and now its the human’s turn to keep him safe and sound.

In this picture, the pet pooch can be seen sitting like a very good boy and waiting for the human to do all the rituals so he can tie the rakhi. The user thanked him for always having her back.

He protecc he attacc but most importantly he always got my bacc💕 pic.twitter.com/Qkcvl7iWh6— pewwja 🦋 (@mileycharas) August 22, 2021

This one doggo was more lucky, he got a supercool rakhi with his name customised on it.

Even my dog got Rakhi with name?!See the string around his neck?! pic.twitter.com/J5nOwySRD2 — Veerender Jubbal (@Veeren_Jubbal) August 22, 2021

One user went overboard and even put a tika on her doggo, to protect him from all evils. He was seen posing, as cute as a button, with his tiny rakhi.

rakhi doggo! my dada insisted, don't ask why he has a tikka. pic.twitter.com/FDBayjnhuO— Riju. (@botanist_filth) August 22, 2021

One Twitter user chose a small cute pendant to hang around his doggo’s neck as a sign of protection. “A little modified but fine enough to thank him for the massive love he gives us each day,” she wrote.

I do not have any brother. So to celebrate this festival & the spirit of care and protection, I tie rakhi to our doggo ji. A little modified but fine enough to thank him for the massive love he gives us each day 🙌☺️❤️❤️#RakshaBandhan2021 pic.twitter.com/6PevFFui32— 🌻Shweta singh🌻 (@notSoSweetLove) August 22, 2021

This rakhi, the doggos were the most happy to get all the special attention and the pretty amulets. Well, they deserve it all, don’t they?

