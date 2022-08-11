Desis Reveal Why They Would Stay in Their Own Country Rather Than Moving Abroad

Moving abroad for higher education is a dream for many. Even when people don’t have the funds to do so, they try and do so by taking loans. This is how much it means to those who want to move out and start a new life. While there are many reasons to move out, there are also folks who want to stay in their own country, India, and make the most of it. A Reddit thread that is going viral currently elaborates on the same.

“What keeps you in India, rather than moving abroad?” the thread asks.

Right below the thread the person wrote, “Literally everybody around me is moving abroad, and I personally love living here, but sometimes it gets me thinking. What do people find better there? And what would get them to stay.”

These were some of the responses:

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral. While for a few the reason to stay was their parents, for others it was the love for the motherland. “If i know my mom well enough, in any scenario where i am outside India trying to settle down and she gets a disease of such magnitude she will never ever tell me about it. That is what scares me from moving abroad, that i will not be there for her when she is weak and needs me. Speedy recoveries to your mom my friend,(sic)” commented a Reddit user.

“Can’t leave my mom back here. She’s been through a lot already, from losing her husband, sister, mother, in-laws, all in span of 4 yrs. She doesn’t have anyone apart from me & my sister. Although I do live in a different city due to my job but my sister stays with her & I visit alternate month,(sic)” chimed in another Reddit user.

What is your take on the same?

