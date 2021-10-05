Desis Found 'Jugaad' Ways to Chat When Social Media Apps Went Out of Order

People are social creatures; if it needed proof, social media users on Monday understood the assignment after the global Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage. Of late, texting has emerged as the primary mode of communication: it’s fast and low-effort. So, when Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs were no longer an option during the outage, people came up with innovative solutions to keep in touch. The one that really shone among them was GPay. You read that right. The online payment platform has always had the chatting utility but before now, we have never had to resort to that. Twitter went all out with it, with families and couples taking to it. Desis are known for their jugaad, of course, so they came up with even more options. These included the cricinfo comment box, and yet another online payment platform, Paytm. Chatting via mail also emerged as one of the winning options. Also, had anybody heard of Truecaller chat before this?

Twitter was flooded with people talking on GPay, so much so that it began to trend at one point. Here are just a few of the examples of GPay memes that graced the social media outage period. From GPay texts becoming the temporary sliding into DMs phenomenon, to people saying “love wins", here’s what went down.

So should I text her on GPay or is that too desperate?— Atharva Gupte (@Gupliiii) October 4, 2021

so we had to resort to gpay 😂 pic.twitter.com/TCNf4PHu3L— Debanjan ツ (@debanjannnn) October 4, 2021

Now would be a good time to text you crush on Gpay. Thank me later.— Paaru Kumudha Patikum (@Edukudaa) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp, instagram and Facebook are down.Meanwhile my sister via gpay😂 pic.twitter.com/cjLaBTyUab — Shrutee Acharya (@Shrutee21) October 4, 2021

A family had this wholesome exchange about a dad being unable to recharge his phone and knowing his son all too well, in the Cricinfo comment box. “When WhatsApp is down but you need to communicate with family. #IPL2021," the Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform.

“Relationship status: Chatting on Paytm," read a tweet. These people traded ten rupees back and forth. That’s true love right there.

Relationship status: Chatting on Paytm pic.twitter.com/Y9R0QMxVpi— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 4, 2021

Here are some people who were chatting over mail. “Insta and whatsapp down so me and the bois chatting via mail," they wrote.

Insta and whatsapp down so me and the bois chatting via mail pic.twitter.com/eNVAVOI7Ii— Aderrall (@adhilli) October 4, 2021

Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India on Tuesday after a massive and lengthy outage that added to the social network’s woes. Tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the disruption in the services. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he said. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared” from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company.

