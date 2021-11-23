CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desis Gatecrash Weddings With Memes as ‘Shaadi Season’ Takes Over Instagram

Twitter users had a blast dissing Instagram. (Image Credits: Twitter/@comedibanda)

Netizens jumped on the bandwagon to diss the increasing number of wedding photos and videos on Instagram with hilarious memes on Twitter.

Buzz Staff

Wedding season has made its grand arrival in India and how! The pompous paraphernalia associated with Indian weddings has made its presence felt on social media, especially Instagram. For the past few weeks, wedding bells have been ringing in Bollywood with a number of celebrities getting hitched. As always, their celeb friends made the most of the occasion with their designer wear photos being splashed all over the Internet. As B-town weddings got over, one must have thought that their Instagram feeds would be back to normal. However, the trend continued, and for most of us, opening Instagram or clicking on someone’s IG story meant looking at a marriage function or photos from a bachelor party. As shaadi season ruled Instagram, desis lost no time in dissing the trend on Twitter with some hilarious memes and reactions. Take a look.

While Twitter users are having a blast, Instagram users will have to wait for the wedding season to get over in order to get back to their “aesthetic" feeds.

first published:November 23, 2021, 18:17 IST