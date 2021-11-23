Desis Gatecrash Weddings With Memes as ‘Shaadi Season’ Takes Over Instagram

Wedding season has made its grand arrival in India and how! The pompous paraphernalia associated with Indian weddings has made its presence felt on social media, especially Instagram. For the past few weeks, wedding bells have been ringing in Bollywood with a number of celebrities getting hitched. As always, their celeb friends made the most of the occasion with their designer wear photos being splashed all over the Internet. As B-town weddings got over, one must have thought that their Instagram feeds would be back to normal. However, the trend continued, and for most of us, opening Instagram or clicking on someone’s IG story meant looking at a marriage function or photos from a bachelor party. As shaadi season ruled Instagram, desis lost no time in dissing the trend on Twitter with some hilarious memes and reactions. Take a look.

Single Me After seeing so many wedding reels on Instagram : pic.twitter.com/Kjh8mZTTa9— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 22, 2021

Tidal wave of wedding and engagement posts on Instagram— Sailee🌸 (@Lilyymusings) November 21, 2021

My Instagram feed right now pic.twitter.com/pQgdnri7hC— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 22, 2021

I like this new feature of Instagram, as in everytime you refresh it, someone gets married..#wedding— SaumilKaria (@saumil_karia) November 21, 2021

Need an algorithm that mutes wedding stories on Instagram— Deepthi. (@deepthi_kay) November 22, 2021

Every minute on Instagram 😂😂 #wedding #weddingseason Aur agale saal isi time population burst 💥 hoga ! Save the tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/bYShN3Q5xg — The NOMAD Doctor (@Medical_Nomad_) November 22, 2021

Instagram pe sabki shaadi ho rahi hain. Twitter pe single janta ro rahi hain. Meanwhile LinkedIn evangelists are writing an essay on the bourgeois wedding industry and it’s socio economic effects on the Indian market— Damini (@DammitDamini) November 22, 2021

Instagram game of : is this their 50th wedding celebration event or did they get divorced and are marrying again— Amna Khan (@amnaukhan) November 22, 2021

Instagram should put a Sensitive Content Warning on all the Wedding Stories.Because there’s nothing more disturbing than it for Single Janta right now. — A NARI (@ANariMemer) November 22, 2021

Seeing all these weddings and engagements on my Instagram doesn’t bother me. Imma really freak out when I start getting invited to weddings. I got time! pic.twitter.com/BFsXxdSPbZ— bing bong (@makitheestalli) November 17, 2021

While Twitter users are having a blast, Instagram users will have to wait for the wedding season to get over in order to get back to their “aesthetic" feeds.

