Desis Rejoice on Twitter as Dholavira Conferred With UNESCO World Heritage Tag

Dholavira was announced as UNESCO World Heritage site. (Image Credits: Shutterstock)

Along with Dholavira, Rudreswara/ Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century, was also announced as UNESCO World Heritage site.

UNESCO said on Tuesday that Dholavira, a Harappan-era metropolis, in Gujarat has been inscribed on the organisation’s World Heritage List. Rudreswara/ Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century, was also announced as a World Heritage site during the ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.

As soon as UNESCO made the announcement, Dholavira started trending on social media with Indian users expressing their excitement over the inclusion.

According to PTI, the session of the World Heritage Committee is being chaired from Fuzhou in China and is being held online. the session started on July 16 and will end on July 31 and combines current work, and issues left outstanding since last year when it was postponed due to COVID-19.

first published:July 28, 2021, 14:54 IST