Desis Rejoice on Twitter as Dholavira Conferred With UNESCO World Heritage Tag

UNESCO said on Tuesday that Dholavira, a Harappan-era metropolis, in Gujarat has been inscribed on the organisation’s World Heritage List. Rudreswara/ Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century, was also announced as a World Heritage site during the ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.

As soon as UNESCO made the announcement, Dholavira started trending on social media with Indian users expressing their excitement over the inclusion.

this is hugely important, well done; difficult to access but so important in The History of India https://t.co/EsvqTeFWQo— Aline Dobbie (@AlineDobbie) July 27, 2021

UNESCO has finally started seeing beyond mausoleum's and elite residential areas in India. Glad the ancient's are being recognized as global heritage. This is the same port that once fed the real West. https://t.co/dj8xaMfzuI— Dr. Chaitanya GIRI (@girichaitanya19) July 27, 2021

Almost screamed because I've spent SO MUCH time here. Incredibly proud! https://t.co/lnb3VBfcdJ— Nayanika (@TheSourIndian) July 27, 2021

Oh wow. The @UNESCO has declared a Harappan city as a World Heritage site. Wow. What a gripping news. If Harappan ruins are not worthy of being heritage sites then what even is happening in the world. Why these people keep promoting mediocrity as visionary is beyond me. https://t.co/TkmUNiiT4s— Later-Vader (@jacquesmugatu) July 27, 2021

Amazing drainage system this culture created. Many unknown secrets we should deeply examine to contain flood situation. If examined closely by @ASIGoI may contain solution to flood ravaged cities in the world.— krajiv68 (@krajiv681) July 27, 2021

Ramappa and now dholavira.India is becoming a hub of historical and cultural jewels.Thanks UNESCO https://t.co/LGOzfRFYFR— Shivam Mishra (@SHIVAMBHU070) July 27, 2021

According to PTI, the session of the World Heritage Committee is being chaired from Fuzhou in China and is being held online. the session started on July 16 and will end on July 31 and combines current work, and issues left outstanding since last year when it was postponed due to COVID-19.

