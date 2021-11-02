Desis Share Traumatic Stories of Acne and How They Overcame Public Shaming

A tweet by a woman talking about how she was shamed by others for suffering from acne has opened up a discussion on the issue. Users shared how people often commented on their appearance which affected their self-esteem. Pranjal began the discussion by saying that people are fixated on the cosmetic aspect of acne and never realise how painful the bumps on skin can be.

Here is the Tweet:

Now that people see me, especially my relatives, after my face got filled with acne they legit start with “kese hua yeh beta” “doctor ko dikhao”“Achi Bhali shakal kharab hogayi”And the best part is I still don’t give a flying chappal. pic.twitter.com/zEWTDISgWr — pranjal (@pringlesforfree) November 1, 2021

In addition, she further shared a story of a family function where she received unsolicited advice and home remedies on how to cure acne.

What annoys me is the fact that these people think they have the right to comment on someone’s appearance or make them feel like it’s a disease. True that having acne is painful sometimes you need to consult a doctor. NOT BECAUSE YOU LOOK UGLY HUT BECAUSE IT HURTS. same goes -— pranjal (@pringlesforfree) November 1, 2021

After her post garnered enough attention, people with a similar condition started sharing their stories of how they were body-shamed. Here are some of the tweets:

I had the same kind of acne a few years ago and believe you me, the way people look at you, pass comments on you, just makes you think that this is some kind of disease. https://t.co/PlS56nHmfE— vikram kumar (@vikramkumar6367) November 1, 2021

I don’t have the clearest picture but 3-4 years ago i had grade 3 cystic acne, almost my whole face was filled w cysts, bleeding & fluids leaking randomlyPeople will say what they want, it shouldn’t change your confidence in yourself & these acne obv won’t remain forever https://t.co/F52viM6oW1 pic.twitter.com/OADrSJZJJN— Ritvik #ThankYouMiura (@chauhxnr) November 1, 2021

the way i can relate to this ughhh cuz i get to hear ‘achi bhali shakal kharab hogayi’ almost at every family gathering and now i try to avoid going to any of those cuz it sure has fkd my confidence up https://t.co/SST5mwurke— shubh // (@shubhh_jain) November 1, 2021

When I had acne, a relative commented “you were so beautiful" implying that I no longer was. Now that my skin is clear I’ve not once been told that I am beautiful. Certain people will find ways to put you down to make themselves feel better. It’s not you, it’s them. Sad life. https://t.co/wp7QsRyPCl— Mahwaish (@mahwaish) November 1, 2021

Gosh this is so insanely relatable. I too have acne problems and people are so damn rude sometimes with “haww yeh kya hogaya" as if they are seeing something so unnatural. It takes my self confidence to lowest of lows even though i try my best to ignore them most times. https://t.co/vmMx1Yemls— Riyaa ✨ (@ItsMeRiya_) November 1, 2021

There are people who go through many such difficult phases in life. What we need to do is to give them some space rather than bombarding them with unsolicited advice or sympathy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.