Desis Sharing How Their Families Reach Railway Station Hours Before Train is too Relatable

It has become a ritual for Indians to reach the railway station hours before a train, or at the airport hours before a flight. Sometimes 2 hours, 3 hours, or even a time period of four hours. Desi families do not mind waiting at the railway station with all their luggage in hand. Taking to Twitter, a user shared a similar story of his family and the responses are hilarious. In his tweet, he wrote, “8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai ?.” After reading the tweet, netizens did not hesitate to share their own story.

8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai ? pic.twitter.com/zaytRhWQ1P — Brain Nibbler (@MindExcavator) May 22, 2022

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral. It has managed to gather over 1K likes. People can also be seen Retweeting it. “My father was like this only. A private bus which left at 9 ..and the bus won’t left without calling as conductor knows us very well . Despite that he will make us all ready by 8 and March us to the bus stop which is just 100 mtrs from home . “Belahu Savadan” was his Mantra,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “My parents reach 1.5 hours early because 20 years ago someone in the Khaandan missed thr train once because traffic I don’t even question the rational anymore or they end up narrating the entire incident all over again.”

Narrating his own experience, one Twitter user wrote, “Ha ha, I once reached Bangalore airport once just 1 hour prior to departure. At the check-in luggage queue, the attendant told me to go directly for a security check. While boarding the plane, indigo staff was gracious enough to take my check-in bag.” Let’s have a look at the responses:

Jo maza Isme hai.. vo jaldi jaane main kahan pic.twitter.com/FokFwIXDHr — Tu Amb Laine (@AmbLaineTu) May 22, 2022

1 hour early is perfect given crowd on platform, seat and luggage arrangement…my home is just few minutes away from big terminus .i remember an incident we were traveling with 15 people with lots heavy luggage.. we almost lost our train because of it.. — Rajendra Vishwakarma (@Rajendr39947069) May 23, 2022

I once reached the station at 11 PM for a 6 AM train. The reasons, it was winters and the next day was 26th January. I was not sure if I would get taxi due to fog in Delhi and was not sure of security check points due to RD parade. — Azmat Bashir Khan (@azzythejazzy) May 23, 2022

Vary between 45 min to 1 hr

Generally travel by rajdhani toh woh station par 30 mins before lag jaati hai that's why — Ms.Positivity (@No_negativityxd) May 22, 2022

Mere Pita Ji to 7 baje to pahuch jaate https://t.co/yvx2zje2Yy — !! Sachiv Ji – Prabhari !! (@MANISHNIFT) May 23, 2022

By what time does your family reach? What is your story?

