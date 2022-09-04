Desis Slam Publication For Claiming Kim Kardashian Set Nose Rings 'Trend'

Kim Kardashian has often been criticised for cultural appropriation. She angered Desis in 2020 after sporting gold bangles and a maang tika with no mention of those ornaments’ cultural roots. Previously, she has been accused of appropriating Japanese culture, and black hairstyles. Last year, things got heated on social media after she sported a pair of ‘Om’ earrings. Earlier this year, she and her daughter North West wore nose rings à la the Desi nath to the Paris Fashion Week.

Now, pop singer Lizzo has worn a similar nose ring to the VMAs, and a publication credited the “trend” to Kim Kardashian. “Lizzo follows trend set by Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West,” the publication wrote. Desis have widely criticised the move. Although the publication did mention that nose rings have been a tradition in India for centuries, them stating that the “trend” was set by Kardashian stirred up Desis on Twitter.

Women in India have been wearing them since before 6th century. pic.twitter.com/bVycAE2PY9 — M (@canudoone) August 31, 2022

I think people need to understand that the problem here isn't Lizzo but the fact that the Daily Mail said it's a "trend set by Kim Kardashian" because she did no such thing. https://t.co/Wqz7qIyS5R — শাহান | شاہان ️‍ (@Shah_Hussain99) September 3, 2022

These are the same people when they make fun of the people who practice their culture doesn't she (kim) said that Indian foods are disgusting and here she is trying to fit in https://t.co/H4kr90mv8h — Random Guy (@Disxhant) September 4, 2022

Some of y’all have to stop with this shit like K*m and her daughter didn’t invent this “trend” it’s a traditional accessory worn by Indian women not a fashion statement created by a reality tv star and her child https://t.co/qi5fpdmUX0 — Zoe (@lilisburitto) September 3, 2022

when desis wear nose rings/studs it’s uncivilised and unprofessional but when they do it it’s a trend can’t out-do the doer https://t.co/2S7S0ucixB — f⁷ (@fvckbts) September 2, 2022

South Asian women have been wearing the nose ring for centuries, and I am pretty sure so have African women, but nah it's Kim (not sure what to think of Lizzo in this case) that are trend setters apparently. Nice one, Daily Mail! https://t.co/E0kEoyxqVg — Bibz (@Bibz_14) September 2, 2022

Most were uncertain as to how Lizzo fit into the conversation since nose rings have also been worn by some African tribes. Most of the social media ire was directed towards the publication for implying that the “trend” was set by Kardashian and her daughter.

