Desis Slam Publication For Claiming Kim Kardashian Set Nose Rings 'Trend'
2-MIN READ

Desis Slam Publication For Claiming Kim Kardashian Set Nose Rings 'Trend'

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2022, 17:44 IST

International

Lizzo has worn a similar nose ring to the VMAs. (Credits: Reuters; Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Lizzo has worn a similar nose ring to the VMAs. (Credits: Reuters; Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

After Lizzo wore a nose ring to the VMAs, a publication claimed that Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West had set the 'trend' of wearing the ornament.

Kim Kardashian has often been criticised for cultural appropriation. She angered Desis in 2020 after sporting gold bangles and a maang tika with no mention of those ornaments’ cultural roots. Previously, she has been accused of appropriating Japanese culture, and black hairstyles. Last year, things got heated on social media after she sported a pair of ‘Om’ earrings. Earlier this year, she and her daughter North West wore nose rings à la the Desi nath to the Paris Fashion Week.

Now, pop singer Lizzo has worn a similar nose ring to the VMAs, and a publication credited the “trend” to Kim Kardashian. “Lizzo follows trend set by Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West,” the publication wrote. Desis have widely criticised the move. Although the publication did mention that nose rings have been a tradition in India for centuries, them stating that the “trend” was set by Kardashian stirred up Desis on Twitter.

Most were uncertain as to how Lizzo fit into the conversation since nose rings have also been worn by some African tribes. Most of the social media ire was directed towards the publication for implying that the “trend” was set by Kardashian and her daughter.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:September 04, 2022, 17:44 IST
last updated:September 04, 2022, 17:44 IST