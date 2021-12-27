'At Time of My Death, I Will Remember You': Desmond Tutu's Incredible Bond With Dalai Lama

South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu’s demise has dealt a huge blow as the world lost a tall leader and humanitarian. A tireless activist, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country. President Cyril Ramaphosa said. “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," he said in a statement.

A video that has now been doing the rounds of the internet has shown how Tutu had shared an incredible bond of friendship the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu shared with the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama wrote to Tutu’s daughter Mpho Tutu, where he called the former a ‘respected elder spiritual brother and good friend’.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences… and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him," the letter to Mpho read.

The viral video showed the unique bond the duo harboured and it can be a true emblem of harmony and friendship during turbulent times of social and humanitarian crisis.

The video showed the duo joking with each other at a dinner as the Dalai Lama tells him, “You are mischievous, aren’t you?", to which Tutu has a hearty laugh. The duo then joke that despite being mischevious, Tutu is a Christian while the Dalai Lama is a Buddhist.

The video then shows an interview the duo jointly gave, where the interviewer asks Tutu how he thinks about his own death. Tutu starts laughing and the Dalai Lama jokingly tells him, “Quite polite!"

Answering the question in jest, Tutu says while pointing at the Dalai Lama,"He doesn’t mind it too much because there is the reincarnation."

The video then pans to a school event which the duo attended and Tutu is seen showing off some dance moves while the Dalai Lama looks on and smiles.

The interviewer then asks both of them the reason for the wonderful bond of friendship they both share and how it allows them to have ‘this kind of extraordinary joy’.

Tutu starts with an answer jokingly where he says, “He keeps troubling me." Then he says, “I admire enormously, he is like a beacon for us".

Dalai Lama picks up from there as he says, “He is always teasing me and we became something quite special", which Tutu agrees.

The Dalai Lama then says,"Also his head,it looks like a monk now." He says, “At the time of my death, I will remember you."

Tutu, who passed away at Cape Town in South Africa was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.

